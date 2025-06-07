​Ballyclare have added Ulster out half Jake Flannery and former club backrow Aaron Playfair to their coaching ticket for next season as the Co Antrim side look to challenge for promotion across the All Ireland League programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cloughan club enjoyed a successful first season in senior rugby after dominating in the junior ranks.

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side won Ulster Championship 2 and reached the AIL playoffs by being top points scorers in Division 2C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyclare scored 567 points in their 18 games, a tally which included 12 try scoring bonus points.

Ballyclare's coaching team of Jake Flannery, Mike Orchin-McKeever and Aaron Playfair. (Photo by Ballyclare Rugby Club)

Club stalwart and former Ulster prop Ricky Lutton has stepped down from his role at forwards coach – as a result, giving Playfair the opportunity to look after the pack.

While Flannery will cast his eye over the backs over future sessions.

The revamped coaching staff now stand reunited after working together three years ago at Ballyclare High School - along with former Ulster lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan, who is now plying his trade in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orchin-McKeever admits a sense of excitement over the new coaching structure now at the Ballyclare club.

“The three of us will have a lot of fun, bounce ideas off each other, be open to challenge each other and essentially co-coach on the pitch to improve the level of player and squad performance,” said Orchin-McKeever. “Playfair will look at set piece and on-the-ball efforts.

"While Jake will focus on our off-the-ball options and kick plays.

“Many thanks to Ricky for his years of involvement with senior rugby at the club.”

Orchin-McKeever has long-standing links to Playfair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Aaron and I go back to when he was a Medallion player (at school) and moved into school coaching during his university years,” said Orchin-McKeever. “He’s developed now into a senior player, a coach with Ulster rugby.

"And the timing is excellent to support us with the up-to-date approach of the game, blended with his views from a player and getting the opportunity to be a senior coach at a young age.”

It was former Shannon coach Pat O’Connor – Orchin-McKeever’s ex-team-mate - who recommended Flannery at the point when he was leaving Munster to head to Ulster.

“Pat was quick to point Jake out as a lad moving north and he had coached him at school level,” said Orchin-McKeever. “So I jumped at the chance to bring him into school to assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing the rugby connections...from when we went down to play Kilfeacle in the All Ireland Junior Cup and they had a section of their clubhouse recognising him, Jake gets the values and importance of club rugby.

"It’s pretty cool.”

Flannery’s Ulster career has been plagued by injury and he is looking forward to his new role.

“I enjoy Mike’s blend of enthusiasm and competitive drive in rugby,” said Flannery. “I believe we see the game in a similar way...where we enjoy free-flowing attacking rugby which has been a strength of Ballyclare for the last few seasons.

"I look forward to becoming a part of that and adding to it, I’m excited to work with the talented playing group in Ballyclare...I want to build strong relationships with the players and instil confidence in the boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoy getting the best out of people, so I intend to do that in this role.

"I’ve been coaching kicking sessions with the kickers in Ballyclare RFC and Ballyclare High School for the last three years since I moved up from Tipperary.”

Playfair is hoping to continue the strong relationship he’s built with Orchin-McKeever.

“Pretty much since I’ve left school in 2017, having gone back into school as a volunteer coach with Dean Jones for a season,” he said. “I then stuck around and had three or four seasons of working very closely with Mike as his first XV assistant at Ballyclare High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since then, we have still shared a lot of ideas in coaching in our separate roles, which has been very good.

"I’ve learned a lot and think we complement each other very well.

"So I am really looking forward to linking up again with Mike and Jake at Ballyclare Rugby Club.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for myself, working with an extremely talented group of players is exciting as I know we will be able to build and push on from last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The idea of having a goal or target each week in a game also excites me.