Ballyclare coach Mike Orchin-McKeever

Mike Orchin-McKeever wants another big day at Ballyclare as the club prepares for only it’s second ever All-Ireland League home game.

Ballyclare sit fourth in the Division 2C table after two wins and a defeat in their opening three games in their first AIL campaign.

Ballyclare host Bruff at The Cloughan, with the Limerick side having lost all three games but picking up a losing bonus point in each one.

Ahead of the contest, Orchin-McKeever said: “The impact of the first senior game against Ballymena was huge for the club and to follow up on that was going to be tough to do because it was so well supported by the town. However, the first AIL game against Enniscorthy was fantastic on the side lines, it was great on the pitch and we want to increase and improve on that at home to Bruff.

“I can’t stress to the local community how much the sideline support makes a big impact on to the boys on the pitch.

“We are a small club, and it is our first ever time in AIL rugby and we are taking on clubs that were in Division 1 10 to 11 years ago which is what Bruff did, they climbed the leagues.

“So, taking on the challenge of Bruff and Dolphin is massive for our guys but one that they are very excited to be taking part in.”

The coach enjoyed having a week of to reassess his squad and outlined how they are in good health heading into the contest.

“The break was timely into regards of getting a few bodies recovered and it allowed us to have a bit more of a club role, allowing us to go and support our seconds and thirds up in Ballymena,” he added.

“Getting bodies rested and recovered to go into what is now only a two-game block was definitely welcomed.

“I have enjoyed having to prepare for the non-fixture weeks compared to the 31 fixtures we faced last season. It is a delight to have more players involved in the squad on a Saturday and it is trying to work out what is the best sequence for guys not to be on the bench too long and rotate them in to get a start or rotate from the bench to give them game time for the seconds.

“It is a really well-timed new challenge for all of us and one that we won’t truthful know if we are doing right until game nine and the end of the season.

“We are looking close to full strength. I’m quite excited about Josh Young who has returned from a life experience and rugby in New Zealand and he’s competing to get back in, Adam Campbell is competing to get back in after a long-term injury, Jack Black is back after a long term injury.”

“Those three alone are like new signings coming back into our match day and training squad.”

