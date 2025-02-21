Ballyclare head coach Mike Orchin-McKeever

Five points against Omagh last weekend has pushed Ballyclare back to the periphery of the Division 2C play-offs.

Mike Orchin-McKeever’s side are seventh, just five points off fourth place with a game in hand which is against Ulster rivals Belfast Harlequins at the Cloughan (12.30pm).

The orignal game in December was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

“I was delighted to get a bonus point win against Omagh, they are bottom of the league but don’t play like they are the lowest ranked team by any means,” stated the Ballyclare coach. “Ulster derbies also bring a bit more edge so a bonus point win was excellent.

“That play-off spot is the aim and the target for something to go for. We know previously that junior clubs from Ulster that have come up have been leaders in that league which has probably put more focus or respect on us as the newly-promoted team.

“It is a different league from the past with teams from Ulster and Leinster being promoted and two coming down from 2B. It is a really tight league from second to seventh and teams from eight to tenth like Omagh and Tullamore will always be scrapping for points so they are all competitive games.”

Quins are third in the table having lost their last two games but Orchin-McKeever is taking nothing for granted.

He stated: “It is pretty cool to be playing Harlequins given the journey of our club from always being a junior team to now being in the All Ireland League and playing the likes of Quins when we only ever competed against their second XV.

“Another Ulster derby back-to-back carrying on from Omagh, it is great to be at home.

“Quins are lacking a little bit of form at the minute, but they have been playing tough opposition.

“Teams can beat teams on their day, a yellow card could dictate it, a heavy wind could dictate it and controlling your emotions could dictate it, you don’t know what you could be facing from week to week.

“That is the beauty of club rugby. People have other things on in their lives, some players don’t get selected, some players get given opportunities, I’ll not read too much into Quins’ two loses and just treat it as an Ulster derby match and we're happy to host them.

The sides fought out a 21-21 draw just before Christmas with Orchin-McKeever’s squad in rude health going into the latest encounter.

“You can get over-obsessed and check out if the opposition will do the same thing or try different options, certain teams do that with us,” he continued.

“It is ultimately trying to get people to make good decisions on and off the ball. I think we should have managed the first Quins fixture better in the final 10 minutes and that is something that we have put better focus on in the last two months.

“From the Clonmel game to Omagh...we had six changes to our starting team and this week we have more players available that weren't there last week.

“It a massive credit to the squad that we can rotate in and rotate out. One of the happy stories last week was Jacob Scarlett, he was out of school last year and previously when he was at mini rugby at the club he has been our video man.

"When he was 12 year-old he was the ball boy, he has been to Kingspan finals and he scored his first All Ireland League try on his fourth appearance for the club.