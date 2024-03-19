Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 8000 people were in attendance at the home of Ulster Rugby in what was the first ever final to be played on an artificial pitch.

Ballymena Academy last lifted the famous trophy in 2000 and they ran the-now 35 times champions close, but ultimately, a try by replacement Ross Dillon with 14 minutes remaining was the difference in a 21-14 win for the Belfast school.

The score was level 14-14 at the break as both teams converted two tries but it was RBAI who retained their trophy after last year’s win against Campbell College.

Ballymena Academy's heroic performance came up short in the Schools' Cup final against RBAI

The fixture showed the history and passion of the Schools' Cup is evidently strong with the healthy attendance and loud crowd cheering on their respective teams as Ballymena Academy’s wait to have their memorable day continues.

A statement on the school's Facebook page read: "We are so proud of all of our players, supporters and the entire Ballymena Academy community who all played their part in what was a fantastic final.

"Thanks to Mr Nicholl, Mr Moore and the rest of the coaching staff for all their hard work throughout the season and also to our Year 14 rugby players who have played together in the red and blue jersey for the past seven years.

"You have made us all extremely proud!"

RBAI captain Fraser Cunningham lifts the Schools' Cup after beating Ballymena Academy in the final

Speaking to the News Letter after the game, a delighted RBAI Principal, Janet Williamson, said she was proud of everyone involved and that success in all sports at the school are equally celebrated across the board.

RBAI are now just two behind record champions Methody on 37 all-time wins in the competition as they chase a hat-trick next year.

"I’m very proud but more relieved as it was a close game,” she said.

"Both teams were fabulous but thankfully our determination for a final try got us over the line.

RBAI captain Fraser Cunningham with Ulster Rugby President Denis Gardiner and Danske Banks’s Vicky Davies

"I was delighted Adam Boyd was named Man of the Match after his brother Jacob won the accolade last year against Campbell College.

"We have now won more Medallion Shields than anyone else with this year’s success and are now only two behind Methody in the Schools’ Cup, so that will likely be our next target.

"I think the Schools’ Cup has meant more than ever because we lost the competition for two years during the pandemic. People really missed it and the crowd support for both teams today shows you how much it is still enjoyed by those who come.

"This success is not only down to the players and the coaches but also the parents. This just didn’t happen over the case of one day as some of the lads have been playing rugby for 14 or 15 years.

"Everyone involved will be enjoying a dinner and awards presentation this evening before we hold a special assembly tomorrow at the school.