Ballymena will meet RBAI in the final on Monday, March 18.

A delighted Nicholl said: “It was absolutely brilliant, I thought it was a great occasion, both sets of supporters were absolutely fantastic.

“I’m absolutely delighted and proud of the boys for getting the job done, they didn’t make it easy, but the boys stuck to the game plan and executed it really well, but commiserations to Sullivan who put up a great fight.

Ballymena Academy celebrate their Schools' Cup semi-final win over Sullivan Upper at Kingspan Stadium

“I think we controlled parts of the set piece, I thought our scrum-half [James McIlroy] was excellent and our back three put good pressure on their back three receiving the ball.

“The forwards were outstanding, it really wasn’t a day for the backs albeit they massively played their part in defence. The forwards definitely got us over the line and out-half backs were excellent.”

Nicholl is hoping to bring the cup back to the Co Antrim school for the first time in 14 years.

“2010 was the last time we were in a final – that is a long long time. There have been some great rugby players and rugby teams that have came through the school over the years.

“The boys are really delighted. It is a very tight upper sixth group, there are 18 of them in the squad that were successful in the U16 Cup at Kingspan Stadium, so they know how to win.

“They have been great over the last couple of seasons so hopefully we’ll get a plan together and give RBAI a match.”

Ballymena’s path to the final has been helped with having Andy Warwick, Alan O’Connor and Luke Marshall on the coaching ticket with Nicholl.

“This is my second year since joining the school from Cambridge Grammar,” added Nicholl. “When I arrived at the school I was coaching Ballymena Rugby Club and Andy Warwick was my assistant coach there and I asked him did he want to come back into the system and he said yes.

“Luke Marshall comes in and does a wee bit of skills once a month and then Alan O’Connor was the final bit of the jigsaw; he has just been outstanding and the boys adore his coaching, and he has taken to new levels in terms of his forward play, so I can’t thank those boys enough.

“Aaron Moore as well he is one of the forwards coaches and he has been fantastic and he has coached this group for four or five years now, he really helped me settle in, so I owe him a lot.”

Nicholl has taken Ballymena to the final in only his second campaign.

“I was a past pupil of Ballymena Academy and whenever John Andrews moved over to a school in England I wanted to go for the job. I’m really thankful I got it and have really enjoyed my time, the rugby and sport is excellent.”

Full back Sean McKay got Ballymena’s first try on 12 minutes with Robbie Coleman converting.

Coleman added a penalty before Sullivan winger Timothy Bell grabbed a try which Harry McKeown converted.

Hooker Callum Mustoe’s converted try gave Ballymena a 17-7 half-time lead.

Winger Daniel Vercoe-Rogers profited from a charge down to grab an unconverted try and a Coleman penalty extended Ballymena’s lead to 18 points before Sullivan got a late converted try from captain Ruan Waryck.

Ballymena Academy: (15-9) Sean McKay; Ben Neely, Daniel Vercoe-Rogers, Alexander Carson, Michael McLean (captain); Robbie Coleman, James McIlroy; (1-8) Matthew Wright, Callum Mustoe, Deon Fleming; Conan Scullion, Joshua Gallagher; Harry Lamont, Reece Williamson, Charlie Hargy.

Replacements: Joshua Harvey, Ben Millar, Henry Casson, Daniel Haybrun, Matthew Cahoon, Mark Glenn, Callum Irvine, Reuben Allen.

Sullivan Upper: (15-9) Ryan Drain; Cameron Irwin, Max Readman, Harry McKeown, Timothy Bell; Hamish Johnston, Oliver Keown; (1-8) Nathan Noble, Alexander Dunlop, Jake Thompson; Will Sheridan, Jack Law; Ruan Waryck (captain), Sam Harper, Jake Scott.

Replacements: Joss Davidson, Conor Black, Matthew McGinty, Jacob McKeown, Louis Baird, Tom Bradford, Ben Aiken, Harry Thallon