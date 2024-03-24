Ballynahinch's captain Kyle McCall is stopped by the Lansdowne defence during the Division 1A clash at Ballymacarn Park

Hinch came out on the right side of a 10-5 scoreline against Lansdowne at Ballymacarn Park, while Armagh scored five tries in a 36-26 win over Shannon at the Palace Grounds.

Hinch started the day in fifth, seven points behind their Dublin visitors and fell behind as Lansdowne winger Cathal Eddy went over for an unconverted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back-row Bradley Luney crossed for Hinch with full-back Conor Rankin, on his return from injury, adding the conversion to give the home team a 7-5 half-time lead.

A Rankin penalty two minutes before the end was the only score of the second-half.

Hinch are four points behind Lansdowne with two games remaining in the race for the play-offs.

Armagh took a huge step to avoiding the automatic drop and the relegation play-off. Chris Parker’s side started the day in eighth and ahead of Shannon on points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-row Neil Faloon got two of Armagh’s five tries, with James McNabney, Lewis Finlay and Paul Mullen also crossing. Shea O’Brien landed four conversions and a penalty.

The win puts Armagh 10 points clear of basement club Dublin University and five ahead of Shannon.

Queen’s picked up a vital try bonus-point in a 55-26 defeat at Garryowen.

The one match point virtually guarantees the students won’t be automatically relegated as they are 10 points clear of bottom club Buccaneers and have a superior points difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Queen’s face a battle to avoid the relegation play-off, they are six points behind Naas with the sides meeting at the Dub on Saturday.

Johnny Hunter, Jack Boal, Matthew Miller and Angus Christie got the Queen’s tries in Limerick.

Malone are four points adrift at the bottom of Division 2A despite a 17-15 win at UL Boh’s, whilst Banbridge kept their promotion play-off hopes alive with a 28-27 win at Barnhall. Elsewhere, Ballymena went down 22-20 at Old Crescent.

Instonians all but clinched promotion and the 2B title with an empathic 48-14 win over Rainey at Shaw’s Bridge after Wanderers slipped up against Sligo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inst are 10 points clear of second place Corinthians and would need to lose both their remaining games picking up no match points, while the Galway side would need two bonus-points wins and a points swing of 166 to stop the Belfast club going up.

Two David Whitten tries – either side of Mark Keane and Bradley McNamara crossing the line - had Inst’s bonus-point wrapped up after 20 minutes, with Stefan Hillebrand, Ruairi O’Farrell and Bevan Prinsloo crossing over to make it 43-0 at half-time.

Oli Clarke’s try was Inst’s only score after the interval before Rainey got a couple of consolation scores.

Belfast Harlequins moved above Dolphin on points difference at the bottom-of-the-table after a 17-17 draw at home against Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clogher Valley’s lead at the top of 2C was cut to five points after a 21-19 home reversal against Midleton.