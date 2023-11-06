Ballynahinch and City of Armagh enjoy All-Ireland League Division 1A victories as play-off push continues

Ballynahinch and City of Armagh both enjoyed home wins in All-Ireland League Division 1A as they push for the play-offs.

​Hinch had a comfortable 31-5 bonus point victory over Shannon at Ballymacarn Park to move up to fifth in the table while Armagh were made to fight all the way at the Palace Grounds by basement club Dublin University before prevailing 25-23.

The win keeps Chris Parker’s side in fourth place.

Hinch and Shannon were both coming off defeats in their last outing and it was a cagey affair for the first half-hour of the game before hooker Clayton Milligan got the home side’s first try, which full-back Conor Rankin successfully converted.

Armagh coach Chris Parker.

The visitors were reduced to 14 men just before the break following a red card and Rankin slotted over the resulting penalty to give Hinch a 10-0 lead at the interval.

It took Hinch 21 minutes after the restart to breach the Shannon defence again.

The County Down side won a scrum penalty and kicked to the corner. From the lineout maul, Milligan was propelled over for his second try with Rankin converting.

Centre Mark Best, returning from injury after missing the Lansdowne game, crossed for Hinch’s third try four minutes later with Rankin again adding the extras.

Shannon’s only score came from Will Reilly’s unconverted try on 71 minutes.

Hinch wrapped up their bonus point in the final minute as replacement Declan Horrox went over with Rankin adding the conversion.

Elsewhere, Armagh were 10-0 down after 11 minutes against Trinity at the Palace Grounds.

The Dublin students kicked a penalty and scored a converted try.

Armagh replied with an unconverted try from Shea O’Brien, who was playing at centre rather than his usual full-back role.

Trinity then added another penalty.

Out-half Brayden Laing landed a penalty for Armagh to reduce the half time deficit to 13-8.

Armagh took the lead on 47 minutes with a try from Neil Faloon which Laing converted.

Trinity regained the lead with a penalty and extended their advantage with a converted try after Armagh had a yellow card.

Laing was then on target with another penalty which helped reduce the deficit.

Jack Treanor’s late try tied the scores and Laing held his nerve to slot over the winning conversion.

In Division 1B, Queen’s lost 17-7 at Blackrock.

Meanwhile, Banbridge have moved up to fifth in Division 2A after a 22-14 win in Navan with Peter Cromie, Mike Cromie and Zac Solomon scoring the tries for the Rifle Park club.

Ballymena lost 19-13 at Cashel while Malone went down 54-25 away to Barnhall.

Instonians maintained their perfect start to life in Division 2B as they won a fourth consecutive match to take their tally to 20 points with a 52-19 against Sligo.

Paul Pritchard’s side have won all 22 AIL games with bonus points since returning to the senior ranks.

Hooker Oli Clarke got the first two of Inst’s eight tries.

Rhys O’Donnell, Jack Parkinson and Ruairi O’Farrell crossed before former Ulster centre Ian Whitten got his first try for the club.