Ballynahinch appear on course for All Ireland League relegation play-off

Ballynahinch look condemned to the Division 1A relegation play-off after a disappointing 27-19 home defeat by UCD.

Hinch went into the game sitting in ninth place, 11 points behind their visitors - but the win for the Dublin students puts them 15 clear of the Co Down club with four games remaining.

First-half tries from David Ryan and Ross Deegan, plus 10 points from the boot of Chris Cosgrave, helped the Dublin students to a 20-0 lead at the interval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart Moore on show for Ulster in 2020. Pic by Dickson Digital.

Hinch got back in the game with tries from former Ulster prop Kyle McCall and flanker Olly Loughead, Richard Fahy sealed the game for UCD with a converted try on 65 minutes before Hinch were awarded a penalty try late on.

Armagh are now 11 points out of the top-four play-off race in Division 1B after they slipped to an 18-11 defeat at bottom.

All Navan’s 18 points came in the first half with Armagh replying with a drop goal from Harry Boyd and a try from hooker Jack Treanor.

A Boyd penalty in the second half gave Armagh a losing bonus point.

Malone also gained a losing bonus point against leaders Old Wesley at Gibson Park in a 34-29 defeat, but it could have been so much more for Wilbur Leacock’s side as they had established an 18-3 lead during the first half.

Rory Campbell slotted a penalty and converted Aaron Sexton’s try.

Hooker Clayton Milligan crossed for Malone before Ian Cassidy and Campbell exchanged penalties.

Wesley got two quick converted tries but another Campbell penalty gave Malone a 21-17 half-time.

The visitors went in front with a converted try but Ulster centre Stewart Moore crossed to restore the Belfast side’s lead.

Wesley got another try before Campbell levelled the score at 29-29 with a penalty entering the closing stages but a late try by replacement Charles O’Regan gave the Dubliners victory.

The point earned by Malone puts them three clear of Banbridge in the battle to avoid the relegation play-offs.

Banbridge conceded six tries in a 43-21 defeat at Naas which allowed Navan to draw level with them on points at the bottom of the table.

Queen’s lead at the top of Division 2A was cut to 10 points after Cashel completed a league double over the students.

Ben Heath and Dave Whitten got the Queen’s tries in an 18-10 defeat in Co Tipperary.

Fifth-placed Barnhall closed the gap to five points on Ballymena after they beat the Braidmen 31-19.

Rainey are 15 points adrift at the foot of the table after a 38-0 defeat at Nenagh.

Belfast Harlequins moved up to third in Division 2B after the 18-8 win over Galwegians at Deramore.

Paul Kerr landed a first-half penalty and converted Joel Dundass try.

Ross Bingham crossed to give Quins a 15-3 half-time lead and Kerr slotted over another penalty after the break, Dungannon lost 17-7 at Malahide.

City of Derry moved from the bottom of Division 2C to eighth after 31-24 home win over Bruff, while Bangor stayed in promotion contention after a 22-15 Ulster derby win at Omagh.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.