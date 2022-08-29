Ballynahinch bank win over Ballymena

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ulster Premiership Division 1 clash marked Andy Hughes’ first game in charge of the Braidmen and they made the prefect start with a try after seven minutes.

But that was as good as it got for Ballymena as Hinch scored 18 unanswered points.

Hinch full back Pierce Crowe, a summer singing from Ballymena, opened his new club’s account with a penalty on 17 minutes. After a prolonged injury stoppage, Crowe was on target with his second penalty to nudge Hinch in front.



Prop Peter Cooper went over for the game’s opening try four minutes before the interval and Crowe’s conversion gave Hinch a 13-5 half-time lead. Hinch No8 Jamie McCartney completed the scoring with a try on 50 minutes.

Banbridge and last season’s league runners-up, Queen’s, fought out an entertaining 38-38 draw at Rifle Park.

Both teams picked up three league points, two for the draw and each got a try bonus point.

Johnny Hunter and Lorcan McLoughlin were among the Queen’s try scorers.

In the other top-flight game, Armagh ran out 17-12 winners over Malone at the Palace Grounds.

It was a glorious return to the ranks of senior rugby for Instonians after their eight-year absence as the Shaw’s Bridge side demolished Bangor 63-12 at Upritchard Park in the Division 2 clash.

Inst ran in nine tries, three in the first half, as they led 21-5 at the break then six in the second 40 minutes.

South African centre Bevan Prinsloo crossed for a brace of tries and his midfield partner David Scott also touched down twice.

Wingers Matthew Kilpatrick and new signing from Queen’s Daniel Keane got a try apiece. Scrum half Matthew crossed while props Ryan Hanson and Matthew Nelson also got a try each.

Out half Johnny Milliken converted all nine tries for a personal tally of 18 points.

Rainey started the new campaign with a 41-21 bonus point victory over Omagh at Hatrick Park.

Ian McKinley’s side ran in seven tries. Winger Cormac Delvine, making his debut, scored two tries.

Full back Simon Crooks crossed, lock Daniel McElroy went over as did No8 Conor Smyth. Ben McCullough, off the bench, also crossed.