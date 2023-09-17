Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is a fourth title in five years for the Ballymacarn Park club and the second time they have completed three Ulster League titles in a row.

Hinch secured home advantage in the decider by taking a maximum 15 points from their three games in the round robin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armagh had won the league in 2017 and ’18 and after a cagey opening it was the Palace Grounds club that broke the deadlock in the final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hooker Clayton Milligan was on the scoresheet for Ballynahinch against Armagh

From a lineout the Armagh forwards set up a driving maul and when Hinch stopped it illegally, the referee awarded a penalty try on the half-hour mark.

Hinch were level seven minutes later as scrum-half Arthur Johnston finished off a break by touching down with full-back Conor Rankin adding the conversion.

Rankin slotted over a penalty from just outside the Armagh 22 on the stroke of half-time to give Hinch a 10-7 lead at the interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side extended their lead seven minutes after the restart. Hinch worked the ball through a number of phases in the Armagh ‘22’ before lock Thomas Donnan went over and Rankin was on target with the conversion.

Armagh’s Sam Cunningham landed a penalty after Hinch were punished for collapsing a scrum on 59 minutes.

Rankin caught his own chip and chase to go over for Hinch’s third try on 63 minutes with the full-back converting his own score.

Hooker Clayton Milligan crossed on 70 minutes showing good footwork to beat the covering defence, Rankin added the extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johnston got his second try on 75 minutes as he darted over after breaking from a ruck, Rankin converted to take his person tally to 18 points.

Andrew Willis got a late converted try for Armagh.

Meanwhile, Banbridge booked their place in the Senior Cup quarter -inal with a 27-19 win over Ballymena in the seventh and eighth play-off game.

The Rifle Park club will travel to Dungannon on Saturday for their last eight cup clash while Ballymena, who have lifted the Senior Cup on 14 occasions, drop into the in the newly formed shield competition.

Bann had to survive a late comeback by the Braid men at Eaton Park after they took a 27-0 lead just after half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbridge hooker Peter Cromie got the game’s first try on five minutes with Adam Doherty converting.

Centre Andy Morrison grabbed a try and Doherty added a penalty to give Bann a 15-0 half-time lead.

Bann added two quick tries after the restart with Jack Hart scoring on debut and Cromie powering over from a maul for his second touchdown, with Doherty converting.

Peter Wallace barged over for Ballymena on 55 minutes.

Pierce Crowe cut open the Bann defence 10 minutes later for a converted try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Lamont added another converted try for Ballymena from a quick tap penalty, but Bann held out.

The Division 2 title race will go to the last day after Clogher Valley beat Omagh 34-17.