Ballynahinch consolidated their place in the top four of Division 1A with a 31-17 bonus point victory at UCD.

Adam Craig’s side have won three and drawn one of their last four games as they continue their push for the playoffs.

Ulster flanker Greg Jones got Hinch’s first try against the Dublin students with full-back Connor Rankin adding the conversion on 12 minutes.

Rankin added a 36th minute penalty but UCD went into the interval lead with a penalty and converted try in first-half stoppage time.

Queen's Lukas Kenny runs in to score a try against Highfield at The Dub in Belfast

Hinch regained their lead short after the restart with backrow Bradley Luney grabbing a try with Rankin converting.

Rankin crossed himself on 72 minutes and converted his own try.

UCD went over for a converted try with two minutes remaining, but Hinch sealed the victory and bonus point as hooker Clayton Milligan crossed the whitewash and Rankin added the extras.

City of Armagh dropped to eighth after a 32-17 defeat in Limerick against Youn Munster.

Kiwi out-half Brayden Laing gave Armagh a 17th minute lead with a penalty, but Chris Parker’s side didn’t score again until the 67th minute as they conceded 24 unanswered points.

Armagh were awarded a penalty try and Dylan Nelson crossed late on.

Queen’s dropped to ninth in Division 1B after a fourth consecutive defeat as Highfield left the Dub with a 34-26 victory.

After conceding an early penalty Queen’s responded with a fantastic try from winger Lukas Kenny which started from a scrum on the students’ own ‘22’ line.

However, Kenny suffered a bad injury in the process of scoring.

Queen’s rallied from 24-7 down in the second half to get a try bonus point as prop Cameron Hillis and captain Alexander Clarke with a brace earned a match point.

Banbridge moved up to fifth in Division 2A after 40-21 bonus point victory over Ulster rivals Ballymena at Eaton Park.

Lock Alex Thompson got two of Bann’s tries with Nathan Hook, Matthew Laird, Jonny Scott and Andy Morrison also crossing.

Ballymena remain ninth after the defeat while Malone are rooted to the bottom of the table after suffering a 24-10 loss against leaders Nenagh.

Instonians triumphed again in Division 2B as the Shaw’s Bridge club made it seven bonus point wins from seven games with a 59-10 win over Malahide.

Inst had stretched their record-breaking run in the All Ireland League to 25 consecutive bonus point wins since returning to the senior ranks.

Two tries from centre Bevan Prinsloo, and one each from hooker Oli Clark and Gary Dillion wrapped up Inst’s bonus point before the break.

David Whitten and Clark went over before Prinsloo completed his hat-trick. Simon McMaster and Jack Parkinson rounded off the rout.

Inst are five points clear of Corinthians, who beat Dungannon 15-14.

Belfast Harlequins lost 21-20 in Sligo while Rainey suffered a 34-28 defeat at home to Skerries.

Clogher Valley opened up a seven-point cushion at the top of Division 2C after beating second placed Galwegians.