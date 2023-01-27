The Ballymacarn Park side are fifth, two points behind Trinity College, and Hinch face a stringent test of their top-four aspirations with a trip to Cork Con.

The Munster side are second, nine points clear of Hinch and the Co Down men travel to Temple Hill missing a number of key players.

Ulster flanker Marcus Rea is unavailable and Zac Ward is also missing from the backrow.

Wingers Fergus Jemphrey and Ethan Graham also miss the trip to Cork.

Ulster lock Comac Izuchukwu should be available provided he isn’t a late call-up for Dan McFarland’s side against the Stormers.

Skipper Tom Donnan returns to the pack after missing last week’s win over Garryowen through suspension.

Hinch Director of Rugby Tim Morton knows trying to push into the top four will be a difficult proposition with the run of fixtures coming up.

“We've now got a really tough block of games coming up, it's tight looking for us but we'll just have to keep battling away,” Morton said.

“We're happy with getting four wins but haven't got try bonuses the last two weeks. In this block we have to try and take as many points as possible.”

Fired up by missing out on promotion from Division 2A last year after the change of format which didn’t see the side that topped the league promoted, Queen’s are determined to put the issue beyond doubt in this campaign.

This season, the first-placed side will get automatic promotion with the three next best sides going into the playoffs.

The students have opened up a seve- point cushion at the top of the table and welcome fifth-placed Nenagh to the Dub.

Ireland U20’s lock Charlie Irvine has been released.

Eighth-placed Ballymena face a vital away trip to Dolphin who are a place and six points behind the Braidmen.

There is an Ulster derby in Division 2B as Dungannon host Belfast Harlequins, while Rainey travel to Wanderers.

In Division 2C Instonians will look to make it 12 bonus point wins out of 12 as Clonmel visit Shaw’s Bridge and Bangor welcome Omagh.