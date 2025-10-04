Whilst Ballynahinch picked up five points last weekend in their AIL opener against Young Munster - it was the proverbial game of two halves as Adam Craig’s side had to withstand a fightback by the Limerick men to prevail 35-33.

In the latest challenge, Hinch travel to Old Belvedere today boosted by having Rob Balouocoune available as the Ulster winger makes his comeback from injury.

“Last week I thought we were really positive and clinical in the first half, especially in the first 30 minutes, then we got quite ill-disciplined in the second half and weren’t able to turn that around,” Craig stated.

"Thankfully we had come out of the blocks gunning and that was able to get us over the line.

“We love playing at Ballymacarn and we were delighted to get the first game of the season there with the new changing rooms open which a lot of boys in the background worked hard to get finished, so that was great and to take five points away was a day that certainly the blazers will remember.

“There is loads to work on, we let our discipline slide, we are a proud defensive team, and we have worked hard this week to fix what went wrong in our systems and make sure our attitude is right for going into Belvo this weekend.”

With Baloucoune and Aaron Sexton on the wings, Craig is hoping the weather doesn’t impact on the game.

He stated “What a pair to have on the wings and at least we know the kick chase will be good. We are hoping that we can try and get them the ball at some stage, be in at close quarters or in open space, we have the players there to do that and provide them with that.

“The conditions at Hinch on Thursday night weren’t nice so that has sort of prepared us. We like to play a lot of rugby and sometimes we have to respect that we have to curtail our game plan because of the conditions.

"We’ll still look to move the ball if we can and if not we have people there that can transfer the pressure on to Belvo and ask them to try and get out of their own areas.”

Hinch hope to have prop Tom McAllister available as the Ulster Academy front row was named on the bench for Ulster in the postponed game with Edinburgh.

In Division 1B, Armagh host Trinity looking to bounce back from last week’s defeat at Old Wesley.

Chris Parker is looking for a more clinical edge against the Dublin students.

“We were disappointed that we didn’t convert our opportunities in the 22 but pleased with the amount of 22 entries we got,” he explained.

"I thought there were a lot of positives, it was a step up from the Senior Cup and it was noticeable they had three games against 1A opposition.”

Prop Rory McGurie has been released by Ulster to make his AIL debut for Armagh.

Rocky Olsen and Andy Willis are injured so Glen Faloon and Ryan Finlay come into the starting line-up.

Instonians travel to UCC with an unchanged starting line-up from the side that claimed a bonus point at home to Naas last weekend.

Markk Mairs returns to the match day squad and is joined on the bench by former Ireland winger Craig Gilroy.