Hinch are fifth, four points of the playoffs and 15 ahead of the seventh placed Dublin students.

Cairns is the first player in the Co Down club’s history to reach the 150-cap milestone and his coach Adam Craig paid the winger a glowing tribute.

“What a stalwart, he has been brilliant,” he said. “To reach 150 AIL caps would be a hard thing to do for a lot of lads.

Ballynahinch stalwart Aaron Cairns

“Ballynahinch is a real family and he is a big part of that. He has driven a lot of standards of what we have and where we have got to.

“He has been a part of a lot of those squads whether they have been highs or lows, and we are excited to celebrate that with him.”

Hinch lost with the last kick of the game at Young Munster last week.

“We walked away with two points from it. I think anybody that goes down to Young Munster and comes away with anything should be happy enough,” said Craig.

"I think there was probably just a wee bit of disappointment in terms of the position we put ourselves in and we just didn’t follow through with it.”

Craig is expecting real examination against the students.

“We’re excited to get back home again and we have a couple more home games to go after this," he added. “We love playing in front of our crowd and we hope the weather holds out for us.

“It is going to be a good test for us, UCD are a good side, they are pushing teams deep into games and we know we have to stick at it this week.”

Hinch have James French, Cormac Izuchukwu, Reuben Crothers, Marcus Rea, Conor McKee, Aaron Sexton and Ethan McIlroy available.

Armagh will also celebrate a milestone for a club stalwart as Johnny Morton will reach 100 AIL appearance if he comes off the bench against Young Munster at the Palace Grounds.

Chris Parker’s side will be looking to get back to winning ways and pull away from the relegation dogfight.

Cameron Doak, James McNabney, Josh Postlewaite and Shea O’Brien all start.

Queen’s give a long-awaited debut to last season’s Blackrock College captain Tom Briggs in the 1B clash at Highfield.

In 2A Banbridge host Ballymena while Malone visit Nenagh.

Quins host Sligo in 2B with Instonians, Rainey and Dungannon on the road at Malahide, Skerries and Corinthians respectively.