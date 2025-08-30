Ballynahinch start their Senior Cup defence at home to Queen's

Ballynahinch start the defence of the Senior Cup with a group A home game against Queen’s.

Adam Craig’s side beat Dungannon in last season’s final and will face the Stevenson Park side again - as well as Banbridge – with the winner of the pool playing the table toppers in group B at Ravenhill to decide the cup winners in the newly formatted tournament.

“We pride ourselves of making sure we try to put trophies in the cabinet every year,” stated Craig.

"Last year we were successful doing that with the Senior Cup and also the Towns Cup for the seconds.

“It’s strange starting the cup defence in August, but it probably needed a reformat, it is not a bad thing, and I think the players are excited by it.

“It is a few less fixtures and it is something that we are excited about getting our teeth into early doors.”

Craig feels Hinch have a strong enough squad this season to juggle resources and challenge for silverware.

He is also expecting a stern test against the students at Ballymacarn Park.

He stated: “We have a fantastic squad so our operative over the next couple of games will be to look at players.

"There are a lot of boys that have been training hard over pre-season and need opportunities, so we’ll get a look at them over the next few games building into the All Ireland League.

“There has been big changes at Queen’s but it isn’t something that we haven’t massively talked about. We’re just focusing on ourselves over the next three games and prepare the best that we can for the assault on Division 1A.

“We are delighted to be at home and it is somewhere that we want to make a fortress again this year.

"Traditionally it is somewhere that is hard to come to and we’ll try and make it that way for Queen’s on Saturday.”

Former Ulster winger Aaron Sexton will be permanently back at the club after his stint in the NFL.

“It is great to have Aaron back with us,” Craig coninued.

"His attitude is so professional and how he has conducted himself over pre-season is fantastic for the younger lads to see him giving his everything for Ballynahinch on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and we are expecting a lot from him this season.

“We hope he gets back and enjoys his rugby again after his experience. We have signed a lot of good local lads, we have brought in a few Wallace lads from the Schools’ Cup winning team and a few from further afield which will add to our depth.”

Wallace Schools’ Cup winner Quinn Armstrong makes his Hinch debut, whilst Piece Crowe at new signing from Ballymena starts at full back. Sexton will be unleashed from the bench.

Dungannon host Banbridge, in Group B Clogher Valley host Ballymena.