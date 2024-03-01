Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hinch are fifth, seven points adrift of the playoff places while Shannon are in a fight to avoid relegation.

With four games to go and Hinch facing three of the top four in their remaining fixtures, coach Adam Craig is hoping to take a maximum five points in Limerick after failing to secure a bonus point in the victory over basement club Trinity last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think [we were] disappointed not to get the five points, we have set ourselves up where we are chasing that top four so to put ourselves in that position, we need to take maximum points out of those teams below us,” said Craig.

Ballynahinch will take on Shannon in a big game in AIL Division 1A

“We were definitely a bit disappointed and I spoke to the lads after it and said to be disappointed with a win in 1A shows the standard that we are at.

“We have put ourselves in a good position to be in touch but there are points of the season that we can look at where we have slipped up.

“We have got a good run-in here where we play three of the top four in our last three games, so it really is all in our hands to make sure that we end up in the top four.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig knows regardless of league form Limerick is never an easy trip.

“That back pitch at Thomond is a tough place to go, the crowd will be on us and no doubt the physicality levels will have to go up a notch,” he said.

“We are excited to put ourselves in that position to go down there and try to take five points from the game.

“They are in a relegation battle and there is going to be a lot of emotional energy there that we will have to try and deal with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We play Shannon then we play Lansdowne who are in the position above us. Looking at the fixtures of the other sides we need other teams to beat each other.

“For us, we have to try and look after ourselves and make sure we do our job to put ourselves in those positions and then hopefully something works out for us.”

Craig was delighted that the club had a good representation of the Ulster development side that beat the Welsh Crawshays 61-10 last weekend.

“It was brilliant, I went to watch it myself and [I was] really proud; the likes of George (Pringle) has been brought in off some great performances, and great to see Aaron (Sexton) getting a few tries and backing up what he has been doing for Ballynahinch.”