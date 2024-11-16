Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast Harlequins captain Mark Glover is hoping he can lead the Deramore side back to All-Ireland League Division 2B before retiring at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quins dropped into the bottom-tier of the AIL after last season’s relegation but have made a strong start in Division 2C and are just three points off the top before the trip to mid-table Monkstown.

“I have one more year – this is it, this is the retirement year so I want to enjoy it,” said Glover. “I couldn’t finish on a relegation...we were too good a team to go down last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were a try from being sixth in the league, but we were unfortunate. We recruited really well and I thought I can’t leave it on a low.

Belfast Harlequins captain Mark Glover is set to retire at the end of this season. (Photo by Dessie Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"I have been through a lot of relegations with this club and we need to finish on a high and a better place...which I think we are doing.”

Quins have won four, drew one and lost one of their opening six games in Division 2C, including a bonus point win over the then-league leaders Dolphin.

“We think when we turn up we are the best team,” added Glover. “We think we have the best players and the best coaching – when we bring the right mentality like we did against Dolphin, no one can stay with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last four or five minutes against Dolphin showed that because that was just constant defence working around the corner...that is all mental attributes, not physical – that is just heart.

“In attack, when we click we go. When we have lost this season we occasionally turn off and give a little too much respect. When we just play our game nobody can stay with us.”

With three wins and three losses, Monkstown are three places and seven points behind Quins.

“We have to go down there, back Dolphin up and keep on a run,” said Glover. “We drew with Midleton and we feel we left that game out there and the Clonmel loss rattled us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was probably a good thing because it showed us we are not invincible and that we have to work. We need to back it up at Monkstown because there is no point in being hot and cold.”

Quins have made two changes to their starting front row with Cameron Hillis coming in at loosehead and Alex Pybus at hooker. Stephen switches to tighthead.

The backline remains unchanged from last week although Thomas Armstrong is available from the bench.

Ballyclare are second ahead of Quins on points difference as Mik Orchin-McKeever’s side travel to Dolphin while Omagh host leaders Midleton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The big game in Division 2A is second-placed Instonians against fourth-placed Barnhall at Shaw’s Bridge (2pm kick off), where coach Paul Pritchard keeps the same starting pack that were on duty in last week’s bonus point victory over Old Crescent. Matthew Keane returns to the bench.

Banbridge are at Navan while Ballymena visit Old Crescent.