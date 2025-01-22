Belfast Royal Academy squad have worked extremely hard and will embrace Methody test in Schools' Cup, says coach DJ Creighton
However, in order to achieve that, they will have to negotiate a tough Belfast derby away to Methody on Saturday morning in the last 16.
The Cliftonville Road school have also lost five finals and produced rugby greats such as Jack Kyle and Iain Henderson over the years.
“We have played in the group stages and had a couple of games at home and really enjoyed the group stages," said Creighton. "Now we are in the last 16 and have been drawn away to Methody, which is never an easy place to go but something we’re looking forward to.
“We’re a really good side and I’m really pleased with where they are at. Let’s not underestimate how incredibly hard they have worked, and they have worked hard this season and the season’s before.
"So we have just had a huge emphasis on ourselves and getting better week by week and we have seen the reward of that.
“We are well aware of what we need to do to come through this fixture at Methody. It is great group and a real pleasure to work with and I’m looking forward to seeing what the next few weeks brings.”
Half backs Connor McVicker and Frank Davis could be the key to a successful cup run for BRA.
“Our half backs two really good players, two really talented players and brilliant boys, both have a really good attitude, and they drive and lead the team every week, and they will be looking forward to it,” Creighton continued.
“There are plenty of players outside and around them to play the way we want to play and that is going to be really important against Methody. It’s a great squad and a really nice squad to coach.”
Creighton feels his team will have battle-hardened for the cross-city trip having come through the group stages.
He stated: “We really enjoyed the group stages, there were some good games, and it just gives you the taste of that Schools’ Cup Saturday morning. It is certainly something that we will use to our advantage against Methody.
“Those group stage games we built up to them and prepared the way we know we’ll do this Saturday, and I think that has been a real advantage to us.
“Going to Pirrie Park is never easy and we’ll be well prepared for what they are going to throw at us. We have a fair idea of what is coming but we just need to look after ourselves and make sure we have our house in order.
“We felt if we have that in order and do our jobs it will make for a really good fixture.”
BRA have been on the wrong side of close encounters in the last two campaigns.
“I think if you look at the last couple of years, we played Methody two years ago and got within a score and Ballymena last year we got within a couple of points," he reflected.
“A lot of the guys involved in both those fixtures are involved this year, so they have been really good experiences for them and hopefully they have learned from the past couple of years.
“We’ll draw on all those wee things going into this Saturday and hopefully it will make a difference for us.
“We had a great trip away to Spain just before Christmas and we had couple of fixtures over Christmas, I think the preparation has gone really well, the boys are clued in to what we are trying to do, I know come Saturday we will be really well prepared, and it is just about going out and getting the job done.”
