It marked only the third time since the turn of the century that Ulster have beaten Leinster in their own back yard and Burns was instrumental across the United Rugby Championship clash.

Burns’ Dublin contribution included setting up all of his side’s three first-half tries with clever kicking against the URC leaders in the 22-21 thriller.

“It means a huge amount to the province,” enthused Burns following a result which left Leinster with home defeat for the first time since 2022. “We put a lot of energy and effort into this game, we’re off the back of a tough run and we had a couple of wins and we came down here full of confidence but knowing what a tough job.

“Huge credit to Dan Soper and the coaching staff coming up with a plan that all the boys stuck to, the weather probably helped that as well and to come away from here with a win means a huge amount.

“My kicking was part of the plan and it was probably a part of my game that was strong a couple of years ago and I have got away from it for whatever reason.

“From watching these guys (Leinster) over the last few weeks...mad line speed, so putting the ball in behind was key and on a night like that it was important as well. They had changes in their back three as well so we saw it as an area we could go after and then it was just down to me to execute and, lucky enough, they came off and we’re happy.”

Burns feels his healthy competition with Jake Flannery for the No10 shirt has helped raise his level of performance.

“It is the best relationship I have had with another fly half, that’s nothing against the fly halves I’ve had before but we just genuinely just want the best for each other,” he said. “We’d be playing one week and one the other and every week we are trying to make sure whoever is in the 10 shirt can give the best for the team.

“He has been awesome for me this week and I’ll repay the favour when he gets his next shot.

“We keep driving each other on, he has been playing really well and, hopefully, that can bring the best out of the both of us and the team.”