British and Irish Lions fixture list confirmed

The trip culminates in three Tests against the world champion Springboks as the Lions make their first trip to South Africa since 2009.

Fixtures (all kick-offs BST):

Saturday, June 26: Japan (Murrayfield, Edinburgh, 3pm); Referee: Pascal Gauzere (France); Assistant referees: Pierre Brousset and Ludovic Cayre (both France)

Saturday, July 3: Emirates Lions (Emirates Lions Park, Johannesburg, 5pm); Referee: AJ Jacobs (South Africa); Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England) and Jaco Peyper (South Africa).

Wednesday, July 7: Cell C Sharks (Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg, 7pm); Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa); Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England) and AJ Jacobs (South Africa).

Saturday, July 10: Vodacom Bulls (Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 5pm); Referee: Wayne Barnes (England); Assistant referees: Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs (both South Africa).

Wednesday, July 14: South Africa A (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 7pm); Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa); Assistant referees: Wayne Barnes (England) and Marius van der Westhuizen (South Africa).

Saturday, July 17: DHL Stormers (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 5pm); Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)Assistant referees: Jaco Peyper and AJ Jacobs (both South Africa).

Saturday, July 24: First Test v South Africa (Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, 5pm); Referee: Nic Berry (Australia); Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Mathieu Raynal (France).

Saturday, July 31: Second Test v South Africa (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, 5pm); Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand); Assistant referees: Nic Berry (Australia) and Mathieu Raynal (France).

Saturday, August 7: Third Test v South Africa (FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, 5pm); Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France); Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand) and Nic Berry (Australia).

p Here are some of the numbers behind the history of the British and Irish Lions’ games against South Africa.

12 – the number of years since the Lions last faced the Springboks.

46 – the number of times the Lions have played against South Africa.

17 – the number of times the Lions have beaten South Africa.

6 – the number of drawn Tests between the Lions and South Africa.

18 – the Lions record for most points in a Test match against South Africa held by Irishman Tony Ward.

37 – the number of players in the Lions squad for their latest South Africa mission.

28 – the most number of points scored by the Lions in a Test match against South Africa.

