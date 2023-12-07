The British and Irish Lions will play in Ireland for the first time in 2025 when they take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin ahead of their tour to Australia.

​The match will be played on June 20 2025 and will be broadcast live on terrestrial television.

A statement released by the Lions said: "The fixture gives fans the opportunity to see the Lions in action and send off the squad on a high before they embark on their journey to Australia."

The Lions played Japan in Edinburgh ahead of their 2021 tour to South Africa, claiming a 28-10 victory. They last played Argentina in Cardiff in 2005 in a game that ended in a 25-25 draw.

Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions, said of the fixture announcement: “Excitement is building as we continue the countdown to the 2025 Tour to Australia and we are delighted to confirm details of this fixture which is a key part of the overall Tour.

“The opportunity to play in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in front of over 50,000 Lions fans will make for a great occasion and the perfect send-off.

“British & Irish Lions Tours have a rich heritage built over 130 years of touring but alongside our strong history which we are very proud of, it is important that we look for ways in which to evolve our Tours. This pre-Tour fixture is one such example of this and builds on the success of the pre-Tour fixture against Japan at Murrayfield in 2021 which was a resounding success.