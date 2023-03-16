Inst captain Boyd – a tighthead prop – is the son of former Ulster front rower, Clem, who spent a season in English rugby’s top flight with Bath, packing down in the front-row with the likes of World Cup winning hooker Mark Regan.

Boyd, who was capped by Ireland at under-21 and ‘A’ level, returned to Ulster but was forced to retire early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is now Director of Rugby at Instonians and has guided the Belfast club to promotion from Division 2C of the All-Ireland League.

Campbell College captain Flynn Longstaff (L) and RBAI skipper Jacob Boyd

Jacob’s younger brother Adam was part of the RBAI team that won the Medallion Shield last week.

Campbell skipper Longstaff is also a tight head prop, but he didn’t follow in his father Shaun’s footsteps as he was a winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Longstaff was capped 15 times by Scotland and played in the 1999 World Cup.

Both father’s have had a big influence of their son’s rugby.

“I'd say from the day I was born he had me playing down at Instonians,” stated Boyd. “Mini rugby there for seven years alongside Inchmarlo.

“He's been a great help, teaching me a few things I haven't been taught before and making sure that he can push me to the best of my ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of the Inchmarlo team would have played minis at Instonians too. The relationship with the school has really developed over the last few years which has been really good to see, along with the success of the club as well.

“I remember my dad was always out at the house, always up at Instonians – he was just coaching away. I'd just look at him and think that I wanted to be like him.”

Longstaff recalled: “Dad has been pretty big in bringing me into the sport and showing me.

“He coached our mini-rugby team from when I was five until I was about 10 or 11 so that was pretty big.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As I've gotten older, he's always been at my games, always there to give me advice and support.

“From playing at that level he's got a great understanding of general rugby and he's always watching it at home.

“He knows what's going on on the pitch. He's contacted other tightheads that he's known from the game and he's asked them about stuff and passed on those messages. He's keen to learn as well about it.”

Longstaff hasn’t been playing in the front row long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I played back-row most of my time at Campbell up until this year,” he added. “I've been transferred there and just hoping to push on.

“It's been quite the task but I've been supported really well, especially at Campbell and through Ulster and the representative stuff. I've had really good coaches constantly helping me and giving me advice – it's gone well so far.”

Campbell have reached the final with wins over Ballymena Academy, Sullivan and Methody.

“I think we've had three tough games against three seriously good opponents,” he said. “I'm glad we've had those opportunities to grow as a team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've become closer through it and we've learned a lot through each of those stages. We're at a stage now where we can push on.”

Having played with many of his final opponents at representative level, Longstaff knows its going to be a tight battle.

“You know the strengths and weaknesses of each other,” he added. “Inst obviously have a serious side with the players that have played representative rugby.

“I think we've got a good few in our team too and a good few who maybe haven't had the opportunity to play representative but are still driving and still pushing as some of the better players in the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster lock Alan O’Connor has come onto the Campbell coaching ticket this season.

“He's been amazing, really good,” added Longstaff. “It's a credit to Campbell and all the coaches that they were able to get him in.

“He's been really good, not just looking after the firsts, but the seconds as well, and giving really good advice around the contact area, lineouts and mauls.”

Boyd is hoping the Inst forwards can pave the way to victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've a very strong pack and we are dominant in the scrums, sometimes too much,” he said. “Sometimes other schools can't take the hit or we'll push too far and almost end up giving away penalties rather than gaining them.

“Our maul has been dominant throughout the season – no team has stopped it so far.

“Teams are trying to figure out ways to stop it, whether it be standing off or trying to sack it.

“We know Campbell will probably try that but it would be nice if they would engage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our maul has always been strong, our pack in general with our size and strength.”

Boyd is also hoping the current crop of players can be inspired by some of the school’s past pupils.

“It's great to see past players, through the great coaching at the school, develop and play for those teams,” he added.

“We've played for Inst – that's where we've come from, it's where their love of rugby came from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad