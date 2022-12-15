As the cold snap continues to bite, the Kingspan Stadium pitch has been under covers but with no thaw in sight Ulster may have to make alternative plans to play the reigning European champions this weekend.

“We are making every effort that we can to get our game against Stade Rochelais played here at Kingspan Stadium,” said the former Scottish international.

“In keeping with normal protocol for all our matches, we have various contingency plans in place, but our focus remains on getting the game played here at home, in front of our supporters.”

“I would like to thank our ground staff for their round-the-clock work, which includes everything from frost covers to on-pitch heaters, with these efforts continuing throughout tonight in our ongoing effort to get the game played here.

“We continue to be in regular contact with the team at EPCR to update them on the latest situation and are working together to make the decision on whether the pitch is a safe playing surface or if we need to action a contingency, with a call likely being made tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.

“Thank-you also for your continued patience and support. We want to have you with us at one of our most important fixtures of the season … Here’s hoping we can come together at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.”

Prop Andy Warwick will miss the Champions Cup game against La Rochelle and next Friday’s United Rugby Championship Irish derby in Galway against Connacht after being suspended for a tackle on England international centre Manu Tuilagi in the defeat to Sale Sharks last Sunday.

Ulster Rugby chief executive Jonny Petrie

Warwick was given a six-week ban by the disciplinary committee but was granted the full 50% mitigation for his previous good record.

