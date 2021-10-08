Chris Moore warns Queen’s must improve to have any chance of promotion

However, team manager Chris Moore knows the performances will have to improve in the students want to challenge for promotion.

Queen’s, who have scored 218 in five matches this term, had their bonus point wrapped up by the interval leading 32-10 but the Braidmen made a fight of it after the break.

“It was a good start, the score really didn’t do Ballymena justice they dominated us in the second half,” said Moore.

Graham Curtis in action for Ulster A.

“We scored a good try at the start of the second half through Stuart Martin then we went to sleep, and Ballymena put us under pressure, played the better rugby and probably should have been a bit closer, but we got five points and you have to win your home games.

“You see the likes of Cashel losing and you have to win your home games if you want to get to the top end of the table, we did that and got five points which was great.”

Queen’s travel to Limerick for a clash with Old Crescent, the Munster side lost 24-17 at Rainey last week despite holding an early 17-point lead.

“There are a lot of boys that will find out where they are at going down to Limerick, there is no tougher place,” said Parker.

“There is a lot of pride at home and these guys haven’t played AIL rugby at home for 18 months, and I have no doubt there will be a big support that will be very vociferous and very hostile.

“Old Crescent are a tough side, they pushed Highfield all the way in the Munster Senior Cup and only lost in the final minutes.

“We always have a tough game down at Crescent, they are tough side that are well coached.

“Losing when you are 17 points up is never good but all credit to Rainey, they turned things around but Crescent will be smarting and they don’t want to lose two, they will be like us - targeting their home games.”

Ritchie McMaster and Graham Curtis have both passed fitness tests while Michael Orr is ruled out.

Rainey are in Cork to face Dolphin. Flanker Josh McAuley is not available so Calvin Smith comes into the backrow.

In Division 2B Belfast Harlequins are on the road at Corinthians while Dungannon host Sligo.