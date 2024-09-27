Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Armagh will be hoping to bounce back from last week’s disappointing 7-0 derby defeat at Ulster rivals Ballynahinch in Division 1A.

St Mary’s visit the Palace Grounds and Armagh coach Chris Parker naturally wants his side to be more clinical in attack.

“We always want to back ourselves at home. Last week was another step on a learning curve that you can’t afford to have opportunities and not take them in 1A,” stated Parker.

“It is something that we have tried to eradicate throughout the week on Tuesday and Thursday and get right again. We know we have just got to improve on it come Saturday at 2:30pm.

“We created opportunities but just didn’t take them. We spoke afterwards about improving our accuracy, if we are creating opportunities, we are doing something right we just need to make sure we’re on the money moving forward.

“The big message this week is we need to get our accuracy up around our attack and look after the ball a wee bit better.

“It was one off week and we’d had a few good weeks before that in the senior league, so don’t be too despondent.

“The losing bonus point was a positive as we didn’t take a point in either game against Hinch last year. It’s one more point than we had last year, and we just have to kick on this Saturday and try and pick up four.

“It is another big test, every week is going to be a big test and a big ask for us but just to get a home fixture now is the exciting thing.

"St Mary’s are full of quality players and have a couple of lads coming back from pro rugby such as Dan Goggin and Greg Jones.”

Hinch travel to Cork Con, with the Munster team being the only side not to pick up any match points last weekend.

Marcus Rea continues in the backrow, George Pringle returns from injury, while Aaron Sexton is available.

Queen’s started the Division 1B campaign with a win over Shannon and there were nine debutants in the students’ side, including lock Dylan McCauley.

Once again, the second row is in the match day squad for the trip to Naas.

“I started playing rugby in the fourths and just wanted to play more,” commented McCauley.

“Each year I started making more progress and eventually I got capped last week for the first time in the AIL.

“In terms of coming from my school I think I’m the first person to play in Division 1B coming from Limavady Grammar School.

“I had aspirations to play at a higher level but I was also interested in the social stuff, playing with a university team is like playing at school again because it is all boys of a similar age.

“I just kept pushing but I didn’t think at the start I would be playing first XV level.”

In Division 2B, Clogher Valley host Wanderers, Rainey welcome Galwegians, Dungannon visit Sligo, Malone are at Malahide.