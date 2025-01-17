Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City of Armagh’s All-Ireland League Division 1A game against Lansdowne in Dublin has been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game on the back pitch at the Aviva Stadium would have clashed with Leinster’s Champions Cup showdown with Bath, which gets underway at 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

Chris Parker’s side remain eighth in the table but have a match in hand after last week’s fixture against Clontarf was postponed due to the weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We excited to be going to the Aviva Stadium and face Lansdowne,” said Parker. “We had a really competitive game with them before Christmas and we’re looking forward to the same again.

City of Armagh's Chris Parker. (Photo by INPHO/Bryan Keane)

“The players have had a good rest and trained hard in the lead up to the game...we are hoping that freshness will help on the 4G pitch.

“Lansdowne bring plenty of threats through their set piece but also the running game – we’re excited with the challenge ahead of us.”

James McCormick and Cameron Doak start in the front row while Kyle Faloon returns, but Ross Taylor misses out due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Burnett, who is a product of the club’s youth system, is set to make his debut off the bench.

After last week’s draw with Terenure, Ballynahinch dropped out of the top-four ahead of travelling to second-placed Clontarf.

Instonians also suffered with the weather last week as their game at Banbridge was rescheduled, allowing Corinthians to go top of Division 2A on points difference.

Paul Pritchard’s side welcome fifth-placed Cashel to Shaw’s Bridge this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were disappointed last week,” said Pritchard. “We travelled down with the hope of getting the game done but it was called late.

"We were primed and ready to go. In hindsight the decision was correct as the pitch was unplayable. We just had to try and take the positives out of it and it gave the boys a weekend to rest up.”

Instonians beat Cashel 40-25 in the pair’s meeting at the start of December.

“They are a proud team, especially on their own patch,” added Pritchard. “They don’t lose there very often, especially to Ulster teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are expecting a bit of a reaction to that when they come up the road.

“It is up to us to focus on ourselves and make sure we play the best we can. The conditions weren’t great when we were down there so we’re hoping they are better this weekend so we can show our brand of rugby.

“Cashel have a good pack and a good kicking game. They’ve a lot of danger out wide so they are not just that big gruesome pack, they do have some real quality in the backline as well.”

Flanker Andrew McGrath comes into the pack.

Banbridge travel to leaders Corinthians while Ballymena, currently occupying the relegation play-off spot, face a tough trip to third-placed Greystones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is an Ulster derby in Division 2B as seventh-placed Rainy host Malone, who are a point and a place below the Hatrick Park club.

It’s second against third as Dungannon welcome UL Boh’s to Stevenson Park and Clogher Valley are at Skerries.