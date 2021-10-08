Chris Parker says Armagh won’t rest on laurels

However, Armagh coach Chris Parker says there will be no room for complacency this weekend.

“When we saw the fixture list and there was an Ulster derby first up it certainly whetted the appetite,” he said.

“Any away win is important but especially an away win at Rifle Park - it is a rare thing and we were very glad to get four points.

Armagh Coach Chris Parker .

“Tough game, very little between the sides, and as with any Ulster derby it was extremely physical between two teams hungry to start the season well.”

Shea O’Brien was involved with the Ulster development squad in the recent interpro games and scored two tries at Rifle Park last weekend.

“We are delighted for Shea that he got that recognition and that he was asked to come in over the summer,” added Parker.

“His game has gone on immeasurably for those two months that he was in there and he has brought that form back. He has lifted standards around training since he has come back in, he played very well on Saturday and he didn’t get as much ball as he would have hoped for and we’re glad to have him back with us.”

Parker is keen to make home advantage count today.

“It is nice to be back, we only had one home game in the senior league and one away; to have AIL rugby and to be at home is something we’re all looking forward to.

“The message at full-time (against Banbridge) was ‘well done’, but if we don’t pitch up this week at home and back it up it really doesn’t count for too much.

“Your home games are the ones you really want to try and pick up; I think we picked up a bit of momentum last weekend after a stop/start Ulster league and we are fairly keen to try and keep that momentum going by getting a win at the weekend.”

Backrow Neil Faloon is out for two weeks, Johnny Morton and James Hanna are available.

Malone also enjoyed an opening day win at home to Navan and coach Wilbur Leacock was happy with the result and the contribution of Ulster flyer Aaron Sexton.

“Aaron was excellent, really good guy, great attitude and he gives you that bit of X-factor,” said Leacock.