Last week Armagh led 22-17 at St Mary’s but failed to score in the second half, conceding 22 points which has seen Parker’s side slip to seventh in the table.

“Really pleasing first half,” Parker said.

"We got ourselves in a really good position to kick on in the second half, especially given the conditions – we were playing down the hill with a gale at our backs.

Armagh coach Chris Parker.

“We should have been able to do a bit more with it but through a couple of errors and ill-discipline we managed not to kick on as we had hoped.

“There is a lot of work still to be done but we dust ourselves off and go again,” he added.

“Consistency has been our biggest things for a number of years now. One of those performances aren’t enough if you want to be challenging at the top of the league.

"Everyone is well aware of it and we have worked hard and discussed how we are going to improve this week, and make sure it’s more than a 40-minute performance.

“Hopefully there is a bit of a reaction from the boys because last week wasn’t really acceptable with the second half performance.”

Highfield are a point and three places ahead of Armagh.

Parker continued: “Anyone on their given day is capable of beating each other and I think that is why you can’t get really beat up when you pick up a loss because everyone is going to pick them up at some stage.

“It is going to an up and down league right to the wire. We beat Highfield at home last year, there is a confidence that we can deliver a performance but there is also a respect for them as they have been up near the top of the league for the last number of years.

“We look forward to it and we believe if we perform, we’ll push them.”

Armagh have won both their home games this season and Parker is hoping to build on that momentum.

“In previous years we have spoke about it but not backed it up with any actions and both he performances at home against Buccaneers and Old Wesley were pleasing,” he said.

"Hopefully we can take confidence from them and bring it through to Saturday.

“It is very early days and I suppose no one outside UCC is really pulling away and I think it will continue, because it is so tight that brings more importance to being consistent and back up a good performance with another one.

“If you can string together a couple of wins you will propel yourself up the league.”

With no Ulster releases Jack Hughes starts at scrum half and Sam Cunningham could make his AIL debut from the bench. Paul Mullan returns to the front row.

Basement club Banbridge travel to Dublin to face third-placed St Mary’s.

Malone are ninth, a point ahead of their Ulster rivals, and host second-placed Buccaneers at Gibson Park.