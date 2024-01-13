Coach Chris Parker wants City of Armagh to start turning performances into results ahead of the big Ulster derby clash away to Ballynahinch.

City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. (Photo by City of Armagh RFC)

The Palace Grounds side are ninth in Division 1A after two wins and seven defeats in the first half of the season.

“Looking at the league table we are disappointed with where we are," he said. “On performance-basis I think there was a bit of trepidation coming up on the physicality and the quality...could we acquit ourselves at that level?

"And I think those doubts disappeared pretty quickly.

“We have been competitive in every game so far, we just haven’t got over the line yet.

“We have put a big emphasis on the last two weeks back in training on our one-percenters, it is the fine margins that are killing us...that preventable penalty where we lose a bit of discipline.

“That’s what kills you just when you go up a level, it’s the small margins we just need to try and get those right and, hopefully, we can turn the corner.”

Hinch won the clash between the two sides 29-18 at the Palace Grounds in December.

“It probably summed up the first half of the season, we battled well, made some errors, gave up a few opportunities when we entered their 22 and Hinch, credit to them ,they were ruthless when they got near our 22,” he said. “It is one we parked and spoke about last week and it was a case of, yeah, we were in the fight and we just came up short on those fine margins.

"And if we can try and get those right, we’ll give ourselves a really good shot.

“That is the beauty of the AIL, you start off with an Ulster derby and excitement levels are up and everybody is chomping at the bit and it is another exciting week.

"But with the result before Christmas and where they are sitting in the table, they are a really good side and big thing to go to Ballymacarn and get a result.

