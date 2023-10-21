City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker wants his side to be more ruthless as they travel to Limerick to face All-Ireland League Division 1A leaders Shannon at Thomond Park today.

Armagh have lost both games in their first season in the top-tier of the AIL, but have picked up three bonus points.

After leading 26-15 against Lansdowne last week, Armagh shipped 14 unanswered points.

“100% it was the one that got away,” said Parker. “I think when we look back over the video we had plenty of opportunities to pile on a lot more points and we just weren’t clinical or ruthless enough like previously against Cork Con.

Ulster full-back Shea O'Brien makes his first start of the season for City of Armagh today. PIC: City of Armagh Rugby Club

“It is something that we need to learn very quickly and we are probably learning the hard way in this division of how ruthless and efficient you have to be.

“I think the big positive is that we are creating these opportunities first and foremost and that there are opportunities there – we just have to get better at taking them.”

Parker feels it’s vital for his side to pick up points.

“That hasn’t been missed on us because there were a couple of years in 1B where we missed out on points away from home,” he added. “Particularly when we lost, we tended to lose by more than seven, so the fact that we still have been able to pick up points come the end of the season we will know if it is important or not.

“It certainly is a big thing if you can’t get the four you want to make sure you come away with at least one.

“We knew this opening batch of games were going to be difficult and it doesn’t get any easier.

“To go to the league leaders and to go to Limerick is a challenge and that’s how we see it.

“It is a huge challenge. We have been there twice in the past number of years and came up short, so we know how big a thing it is to be able to go to Thomond and win against Shannon.

“It is a challenge that we are going to try to embrace and look forward to.”

Shea O’Brien, Jude Postlethwaite and Lewis Finlay all come into the back line.

Elsewhere in 1A, Ballynahinch travel to Lansdowne.

Queen’s will look to build on last week’s impressive bonus point win at Naas when Garryowen visit the Dub in Division 1B.