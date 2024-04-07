Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Parker’s side went into the game knowing they needed to at least match Shannon’s result to stay in Division 1A and it proved a nervy 80 minutes at the Palace Ground, but Armagh scored four tries while Shannon lost at UCD and got no match points.

Although Armagh were defeated 24-40 they finished a point above the Limerick club and avoided the relegation playoff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At this stage it really doesn’t matter how you do it is just getting the job done,” said Parker. “We knew it was in our hands and we just had to better Shannon’s result, and we gave a pretty good account of ourselves.

Instonians celebrated winning the All-Ireland Division 2B title after thrashing Skerries at Shaw's Bridge

“We gave away a few tries chasing the game. To get that fourth try and get at least one point, I thought the boys did well to dig in and get there.

“The overriding emotion is pride, I’m just so proud of the boys. It has been a very long year and it has been a very difficult year in patches for the boys.

“It has made the group a lot tighter and we have come through a lot of tough times; we learn from that and build on that for next year,” Parker added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We get a good break now and there is a bit of relief but really, just so proud of the boys and the effort they put in throughout the year.”

Evan Crummie touched down for Armagh at the Palace Ground

James McCormick, Lewis Finlay, Evan Crummie touched down and Armagh were also awarded a penalty try.

Ballynahinch finished the campaign with a 34-15 home defeat against Terenure.

Queen’s will have to negotiate the playoffs to stay in Division 1B. They finished ninth after a 52-15 defeat at Old Welsey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students will face Ulster rivals Banbridge in the semi-final at the Dub.

Banbridge finished fourth in 2A despite a 12-7 defeat at Cashel but Old Crescent couldn’t take advantage as they lost at Barnhall.

Malone were relegated for a second consecutive season after a 21-10 defeat at Greystones.

Instonians finished the 2B season in style with a 74-19 home win over Skerries. The champions scored 814 points in their 18 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the foot of the table Belfast Harlequins were relegated. Neil Doak’s team lost 22-17 at Malahide allowing Dolphin to leapfrog them after a 31-17 win over Dungannon.

Clogher Valley wrapped up promotion from 2C with a 41-12 win over Ballina while Bangor face a playoff to perverse their senior status.

The Upritchard Park club will face the loser of the round robin final between Ballyclare and Monkstown.