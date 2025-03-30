Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scrum-half Clarke Logan returned from Ireland U20s duty to help Queen’s pick up a vital 26-15 bonus point win over Naas at the Dub to preserve the students’ Division 1B status for next season.

It’s Logan’s first season with Queen’s having left Coleraine Grammar school last summer.

“It has been a big step up, I have certainly noticed the step up in physicality and pace,” said Logan. “I have really enjoyed it although being away with the 20s I haven’t played too many games for Queen’s.

“It has been tough competition with Mike McDonald, and he’s been up with the seniors (Ulster) quite a bit. When he is away, I’m lucky enough to get the start at Queen’s.”

Ballynahinch’s top-four ambitions were ended by a 28-5 home defeat to Cork Con in Division 1A. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker press)

Queen’s have had to battle with losing players to representative duty but will finish higher in the second tier of the AIL than last season when they had to survive the relegation play-offs.

“It’s pretty good, it is kind of difficult when guys aren’t being released or in and out of the squad, but I think we have got a pretty good gel and it doesn’t matter who comes in or out, we can get the job done either way,” he added.

Queen’s trailed Naas 15-7 on the stroke of half-time.

Logan said: “Naas came out well and we went a couple of tries down but the boys stayed in it – credit to them coming up and pushing us for the full 80 minutes, but we were able to grind it out in the second half and execute a few scrum penalties in their half, which helped us get the win.

“The try before half-time always helps to go in with that boost and then it is even better when you come back out of the changing rooms and get another try – that definitely helped the momentum swing.”

Queen’s will finish the campaign at Shannon on Saturday before Logan turns his attention to the U20s World Cup with Ireland.

“The Six Nations didn’t go as planned results-wise but looking at stats going forward to the World Cup, we’re a decent squad and we’ll just work on some execution to compete and we’ll be in a good spot,” he said.

“I’ll have a few weeks now in training with Ulster then it’s the junior World Cup so it is definitely a big look forward for me.”

Will Cusack, Jack Boal, Zac Solomon and Tom Brigg got the Queen’s tries.

In Division 1A, Ballynahinch’s top-four ambitions were ended by a 28-5 home defeat to Cork Con.

City of Armagh go into the final weekend knowing they just have to better UCD’s result to stay in the top flight.

Ballymena gave themselves a survival lifeline in Division 2A by beating already promoted Instonians 38-21 at Eaton Park.

The result lifted the Braidmen to eighth, three points ahead of Navan going into the final day. Banbridge suffered a 38-8 defeat at home to Cashel.

Dungannon guaranteed second place in Division 2B and home advantage in the play-off semi-final despite a 22-22 draw at Stevenson Park with Sligo.

Clogher Valley lost 42-7 at Wanderers as the Dubliners clinched automatic promotion. The Tyrone side stay third.

Rainey got a losing bonus point at Galwegians as the fight for the final play-off place intensifies while Malone beat Malahide 47-19.

Ballyclare will need to beat bottom of the table Tullamore to make the 2C play-offs after a narrow 30-29 defeat at Enniscorthy.