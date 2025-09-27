​​City of Armagh will be hoping to bounce start back into Division 1A after being relegated via the play-offs last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Parker’s side start their campaign in the second tier of the All Ireland League with a trip to Donnybrook to face Old Wesley.

“We looked at the review of last season and took a lot of positives from it, the depth of the squad was certainly challenged in that second half of the season with long-term injuries,” said Parker. “We just knuckled down on what were the good things we can take from the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I suppose the review was no different than it has been any year of just here are the good things lets keep them, here’s areas we can improve.

City of Armagh head coach Chris Parker. (Photo by City of Armagh)

“It has all been very positive and the players have been involved in all of that and their feedback has been brilliant, I guess we have a bit of a clean slate going into this season and we are just looking forward to the All Ireland League getting started.

“Division 1B is possibly even more competitive than 1A, when you look at it...1A probably had a couple of mini-leagues in it last year, 1B was extremely competitive across the board.

“There is certainly no complacency about us coming down and how we feel about going into it, there are still some teams that we have had plenty of battles with over the years and some teams that we haven’t faced for a few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some nice trips to look forward to and some good clubs to reconnect with again after a few years.”

Old Wesley narrowly missed out on the promotion play-offs last year.

“Since I have been at the club the group have done a lot of firsts and had certain victories against a lot of teams in certain places, winning at Donnybrook against Old Welsey is something that we haven’t been able to do, so it would be nice to try and get that monkey off the back.

“It is a difficult place to go, after seeing Lansdowne for two years and when you see these teams that play and train on 4G they are a different animal when they are on their home patch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a huge ask and Morgan (Lennon) is a fantastic coach and they were unlucky not to make the play-offs first up, so it is a huge challenge first up.”

Hooker James McCormick is released by Ulster.

Thomas Dougan, who captained Royal School Armagh in the Schools’ Cup final last year, is among five debutants along with out half Owen O’Kane and loose forward Noah Bell.

Charlie Worth and Neil Faloon are long-term injury absentees,

Queen’s begin life under new Director of Rugby DJ Creighton at Highfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The students have most of their Ulster Academy players released including new captain James McKillop, who starts in the backrow.

Ballynahinch start the campaign with a home clash against Young Munster.

Marcus Rea and Bryn Ward are included in the back row.

Newly-promoted Dungannon being their Division 2A conquest at Greystones, Banbridge travel to Corinthians while Ballymena trek to Old Cresent.

There’s an opening day Ulster derby in Division 2B as Rainey host Clogher Valley, Malone entertain Enniscorthy at Gibson Park.