The defending champions dominated the early exchanges and broke the deadlock with a 12th minute penalty from out half David Maxwell.

Seven minutes later Clogher openside flanker Tommy Coulter got the game’s opening try. From a five-metre scrum the ball was moved wide, winger Ewan Haire surged for the line but was stopped short.

Coulter picked up from the base of the ruck to barge over and Maxwell added the conversion from a tight angle.

Chris Parker's Armagh side were beaten 15-0 at Old Belvedere.

Enniskillen got back in the game with two penalties in the last 11 minutes of the first half from Eddie Keys to reduce Clogher’s advantage at the interval to 10-6.

Replacement flanker Aaron Dunwoody crossed for Clogher two minutes after the restart.

The Co Tyrone side looked to have put the game beyond doubt on 51 minutes, Enniskillen prop Matthew Graham was yellow carded, Clogher took a scrum from the resulting penalty with No.8 Callum Smyton touching down after a powerful drive.

Maxwell’s conversion put his side 16 points clear.

However, prop Niall Keenan got over for Enniskillen with Keys converting.

Maxwell landed a penalty before Keenan grabbed his second try to make it a seven-point gap going into the last minute.

From the restart Clogher regathered and worked the ball wide for full back Taine Hare to sprint over in the corner for an unconverted try, ensuring the trophy stays at The Cran for another 12 months.

It was a bad day for Ulster clubs in the All Ireland League with Ballynahinch, Armagh, Banbridge, Malone and Queen’s all losing.

Hinch dropped to sixth in Division 1A after a 14-3 defeat at Cork Con.

Armagh slipped to second in Division 1B after a 15-0 defeat at Old Belvedere, Chris Parker’s side are level on points with Buccaneers but the Athlone side have a better points difference.

Banbridge did manage to get a try bonus point in their 47-34 defeat at Naas.

The game produced 12 tries with Bann scoring five – Josh Cromie, Peter Cromie, Michael Cromie and Aaron Kennedy all crossed. The Rifle Park side were also awarded a penalty try.

Bann stay ninth but have extended their advantage over Malone to seven points, the Gibson Park club remain bottom after a 24-3 defeat at Highfield.

Queen’s lead at the top of Division 2A was cut to three points after the students suffered a disappointing 24-15 defeat at the Dub against Ballymena.

Ballymena have pulled nine points clear of the relegation playoff places after a 40-38 win at Dolphin.

Dungannon moved up to third in Division 2B after a 24-19 win over Ulster rivals Belfast Harlequins at Stevenson Park.

Rainey suffered a 20-10 defeat in Dublin against Wanderers.

Instonians’ procession to the Division 2C title and automatic promotion continued as Paul Pritchard’s side made it 12 bonus point wins from 12 games.

Inst put Clonmel to the sword at Shaw’s Bridge winning 64-0 and after Tullamore’s defeat, they now are 18 points clear at the top of the table with six games remaining.