Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Cran club won the round robin last season and have adapted to life in the senior ranks well by finishing second in Ulster Premiership Division 2 with three wins and one defeat from their four games.

Clogher coach Steve Bothwell admits a trip to County Mayo is uncharted territory but is looking forward to a big day for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the club being so young and it’s our first time dipping our toe into this, it’s really a case of the unknown for,” he said. “But having said that, it’s really good and it’s exciting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clogher Valley play their first-ever match in the All-Ireland League today. PIC: Irish Rugby

“There’s such a buzz around the place, the team is young and they are keen to have a crack at it.”

“I’m sure some of the older former players will be there as it’s just 30 years since we started.

“I can’t believe it myself sometimes when you look at where we are now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our support has been superb and in the Ulster League they certainly travelled.”

Clogher’s only defeat in the Senior League was against Instonians.

“Against Instonians was probably our best performance though we were nervous about that one,” added Bothwell. “We were pleased with how we pushed them.

"The other games went well but we’re not reading too much into how this translates to the AIL.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I told the boys that our results were pleasing but we have a bit to go in terms of performance and they know that there is another gear or two in us.”

Elsewhere in Division 2C, Omagh are at Enniscorthy and Bangor visit Midleton.

After last season’s historic campaign which yielded 18 wins and 18 bonus points, Instonians start life in Division 2B with a trip to Skerries, who were also promoted via the play-offs.

Former Ireland, Ulster and Exeter centre Ian Whitten will make his AIL debut for the club 25 years after playing mini rugby at Shaws Bridge.