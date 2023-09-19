News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak

Conor Murray: Ireland squad in ‘unbelievable nick’ ahead of South Africa clash

​Scrum-half Conor Murray feels Ireland's squad are "buzzing" and in "unbelievable nick" ahead of a pivotal Paris appointment with reigning world champions South Africa.
By Ed Elliot, PA Sport
Published 19th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Andy Farrell's men have underlined their status as Test rugby's top-ranked nation by beginning the World Cup with emphatic bonus-point successes over Romania and Tonga.

But their credentials will be truly tested on Saturday evening when they face the formidable Springboks at Stade de France in Pool B's standout fixture.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ireland will assess hooker Dan Sheehan, back-rower Jack Conan (both foot) and prop Finlay Bealham (head injury assessment) before the visit to the French capital, with Murray excited for the step up in challenge.

Ireland's Conor Murray breaks away during the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)Ireland's Conor Murray breaks away during the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Ireland's Conor Murray breaks away during the Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)
Most Popular

"We feel great," said the Munster player. "Going back to the pre-season we had, it was great. We feel fit. Most of the lads are in unbelievable nick.

"We have a couple of lads with knocks to come back and, when we get them, we will be absolutely buzzing.

"But we are buzzing already. The exciting thing is we want to see where we can take this team when the challenges get tougher and tougher.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are playing good rugby and have things to work on as usual. The big tests are to come but we feel good, we are ready to go.

"You have to embrace it. It's going to be a massive challenge: world champions in a World Cup. It's something really exciting."

Murray started against Tonga in Nantes after backing up Jamison Gibson-Park from the bench in the Bordeaux opener against Romania.

The 34-year-old could this weekend come up against provincial team-mate Jean Kleyn, who represented Ireland at the 2019 World Cup before recently switching allegiance to his native country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Murray insists there are no hard feelings over that decision but will be looking to steer clear of his towering former Test colleague on the field.

"He has been an unbelievable servant to Munster, so you'd wish him all the best," he said of 30-year-old lock Kleyn. "Players make decisions when they have opportunities and that's the way the world is now.”

Related topics:IrelandSouth AfricaParis