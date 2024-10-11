Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cooke women’s rugby team are set for a financial windfall after being selected from 120 clubs across Ireland to receive £10,000 to help support the growth of the game.

Cooke are Ulster’s only representatives in the Women’s All Ireland League and are currently fifth in the table after starting the season with a win and a defeat.

The Shaw’s Bridge club offer rugby opportunities to females of all ages and abilities.

The Belfast team are among the first winners of the annual Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award sponsored by Royal London.

Set up in partnership with The British & Irish Lions, the Championing Women and Girls’ Rugby Award grant scheme is designed to celebrate outstanding initiatives by local rugby clubs from across the four home unions in supporting women’s rugby.

Cooke offers a pathway for women and girls, including opportunities for every age and ability, which include minis, touch, sevens and mums-only, through to a senior team competing in the Energia All-Ireland League.

The club’s dedication to its women’s programme, strong female participation and leadership translates throughout the club from players to coaches, referees and the executive committee.

The grant scheme received more than 120 applications over the summer, with a two-stage judging process used to select the successful applicants.

The award judging panel included ex-England international Shaunagh Brown, representatives from Royal London and The British & Irish Lions, as well as an independent grant funding expert.

Cooke president Noel Brown said he was delighted the club has been recognised its efforts in the women’s game.

“We are so proud of the women and girl's sections at Cooke RFC,” he said. “The players, volunteers and coaches are important members of our club and enhance the rugby offering we provide to the local community.

“We are therefore delighted to see their work recognised and supported by the awarding of this grant from Royal London and the British & Irish Lions.

“I have no doubt that this financial support will make a significant impact on the development of the sections and I'm looking forward to seeing them progress."

Susie Logan, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Royal London added: “Developing the community game and levelling the playing field for women is a key part of our partnership with The British & Irish Lions.”