The wing plans to seek a new challenge abroad after playing professional rugby with Ulster since 2010, making 211 appearances.

He announced his decision yesterday and will leave the Kingspan Stadium at the conclusion of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old, who has been used sparingly of late by Dan McFarland, is one of Ulster’s all-time leading try-scorers.

Craig Gilroy will leave Ulster after 13 seasons at Ravenhill, where he made 211 appearances for the Irish province

He said it was his boyhood dream to become a professional rugby player and represent Ulster.

“I have so much to be thankful for and will treasure the many amazing memories created at this club,” said Gilroy.

“As a young kid it was my dream to be a professional rugby player and to represent my home province. That dream became a reality not once, but over 200 times.

“I have so many emotions looking back over the last 13 years, my whole adult life has been at Ulster and it’s hard to put it into words.

“I feel an immense sense of pride, I feel sad that it’s coming to an end, but so incredibly happy that it happened.

“The journey is hopefully not over just yet as I hope to finish this current season strong and thereafter look to play my rugby abroad and experience another club and culture.”

Gilroy also won 10 caps for Ireland between 2012 and 2017, scoring a try on his debut against Argentina and also grabbing a hat-trick in his final Test appearance against Italy in 2017.

He said he was indebted to those who had enabled him to realise his career ambitions with Ulster.

“For my 13 seasons at Ulster Rugby, (there are) so many people to thank from staff to the players for their help, advice and expertise, and the friendships forged,” Gilroy said.

"I got to travel the world, play with and against many of my heroes and live out my dream at the club I call home...for that I will be forever grateful.”

