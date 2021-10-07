Craig Gilroy’s drive for ‘significant mark’ in every Ulster fixture

The winger made his 195th appearance for Ulster in the bonus point win over Zebre last weekend and is constantly fighting off competition from the likes of Ethan McIlroy, Robert Baloucoune and Rob Lyttle.

“I want to make a significant mark every time I’m on that pitch, whether I’m 19 years old or I’m 30, every single time I put on that Ulster jersey I want to completely light it up, go the length, score tries...that’s always how I’ve felt and how I still feel,” said Gilroy ahead of Friday’s United Rugby Championship game against Benetton.

Gilroy is delighted to see Will Addison back in the starting line-up after injury woes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster's Craig Gilroy. Pic by Pacemaker.

“Will is a very smart rugby player, he communicates well on the pitch and reads the game well,” said Gilroy. “He’s good to play outside, he likes to have a crack and get the ball in his hands.

“Just another one of maybe five or six guys who can slot into the 15 position or the back three that makes it so competitive.”

Gilroy thinks the new 50-22 rule (if a player kicks the ball from his own half and it bounces before going out of play in the opposition 22, his team is given the throw into the resulting line-out) will help teams that like to attack.

“The 50-22 rule opens a lot of doors, it’s a huge bonus if you land one of those in the opposition’s 22, you get an attacking lineout,” he said. “That is massive.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.