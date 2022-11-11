Banbridge remain bottom after last week’s 66-7 defeat on the road at St Mary’s. The Co Down club are a point behind Malone, who occupy the relegation playoff spot, and five points behind Highfield in eighth place.

Armagh moved up to fifth as they made it three home wins out of three after beating Highfield with a bonus point.

The Palace Grounds team are outside the promotion playoff places on points difference.

Ulster's Rob Lyttle is available for Banbridge in Saturday's Ulster derby against Armagh at Rifle Park.

Despite five places and nine points separating the Ulster two teams, Armagh coach Chris Parker knows that will count for nothing when the local rivals meet.

“It is an Ulster derby with form out the window, with both sides having access to their contracted players, it should make it a hell of a game and one that we are really looking forward to,” said Parker.

“There is always a good bit of rivalry between the two clubs and it is a friendly rivalry.

“We are always made to feel very welcome off the pitch if not so much on the pitch at Rifle Park.

“It is one that we want to go there and try to get a win,” he added.

"We haven’t had an away win yet in the AIL this year, so Saturday would be a good time to start.

“Banbridge are a good side I don’t think their results are a true reflection of some of the rugby that they have played so far this year, so I think if you were to look at the table you would be very silly.

“They are a good side and will definitely be a huge challenge for us, but it is one we look forward to and we’ll see how we get on.”

Armagh have Ulster lock Frank Bradshaw-Ryan and scrum-half Michael McDonald available as well as Shea O’Brien and full-back James McCormack.

Tim Niece returns from injury, while Jack Treanor faces a late fitness test.

Banbridge have won only one of their five games and are the lowest points scorers in the league with 86, but are boosted by a healthy Ulster contingent.

Prop Callum Reid plus backrow duo Greg Jones and David McCann have been released.

Behind the scrum, Rob Lyttle is available along with Ulster academy duo James Humphreys and Ben Carson.

Ulster backs Dave Shanahan and Aaron Sexton start for Malone as the Gibson Park side visit seventh-placed Old Wesley.

Ulster lock Cormac Izuchukwu – fresh from penning a new three-year contact at Kingspan Stadium in the week – starts in the second row for Ballynahinch’s Division 1A trip to Terenure.

Ulster winger Ben Moxham is also released while Kyle McCall starts in the front row at tighthead prop.

Terenure are top of the table with five bonus point wins from five games having amassed 214 points.

Queen’s started the season with three consecutive wins but have lost and drawn in their last two games, however the students remain top of Division 2A on points difference from Blackrock.

The students have eight front row players missing for the visit of basement club UL Bohs to the Dub.