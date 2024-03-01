Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armagh are eighth, two points above Shannon, and travel to bottom of the table Dublin University, while the Limerick club host playoff-chasing Ballynahinch.

Armagh coach Chris Parker felt his side should have gained more than a losing bonus point against leaders Clontarf last time out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were extremely disappointed afterwards but once we done the review and looked at our performance, if we have been offered a point at the start of the day, we probably would have taken it,” Parker said.

James McCormack has been released by Ulster and will be aiming to help Armagh secure their place in the top flight of the All Ireland League

“I guess to be in that position for 80 plus minutes and to come away with no more than a point was disappointing, but there were so many positives we could take out of that performance, especially around our defence and our goal line defence which was absolutely superb. To keep a team like Clontarf to just two scores was a bit of credit to us.

“We know on our day if we perform to the top of our abilities we can compete and hopefully on Saturday we can go out and show that again.”

Parker feels Trinity are a better side than their league form suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think from a few games out we have known whatever way the season goes it is probably going to be determined by the next two fixtures and it is one to get excited about,” he added.

“It was one when we got promoted last year. College Park was one of the places everyone was most excited to go and play, there is still that excitement around the fixture of the uniqueness of the setting.

“We have just been focusing on ourselves, we know we have to turn up and perform, we can’t go in fits and starts like we have been and we believe we can turn up and put in a performance.

“They are a very good team and they haven’t conceded a whole pile of points, they work so hard for each other as you sort of expect out of a young student side – they are tight knit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their set piece is really good, everybody still expects student sides to be weak round their set piece but their set piece is excellent and they have a good number of maul tries under their belt. And they are a very good side, they have just been on the wrong side of a couple of results.”

In the pack Cameron Doak, James McCormack and James McNabney have all been released by Ulster as well as full-back Shea O’Brien. Evan Crummie and Timmy McNiece return to the matchday squad.

Queen’s will hope to build on their bonus point win at Buccaneers last time out as they look to pull away from the Division 1B automatic relegation zone.

Queen’s are five points clear of the Athlone club and host Blackrock at the Dub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Boal, James McKillop, Tom Brigg, James Humphreys and Rory Telfer all start for the students.

In 2A all three Ulster clubs are at home. Malone face Barnhall, Banbridge host Navan and Ballymena welcome Cashel.

Instonians can wrap up the 2B title and back-to-back promotions at Sligo.

A win in the west coupled by a defeat for Wanderers at Dungannon would clinch the title for Inst.

Rainey host Malahide while bottom of the table Belfast Harlequins travel to Skerries.