Dan McFarland expresses delight over Rory Sutherland capture as Ulster seal bonus point win against Ospreys

The Scotland front rower was in the stands at Kingspan Stadium to watch the seven-try demolition of the Ospreys in a 47-17 victory and joins Ulster to the end of the season after signing from crisis club Worcester Warriors.

McFarland confirmed Sutherland will fly with the squad to South Africa for the two-game mini tour against the Lions and the Sharks.

“It's very unfortunate circumstances around Worcester but he'll be a huge benefit to us,” said McFarland.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

“I know Rory really wanted to come to Ulster, he's worked with a lot of us here previously.

“We know and understand what a quality player he is and he'll bring a toughness, a hard edge, and an experience from his career where he's had to be persistent, he's had to fight through hard times to get to where he is.

“Rory will come in and he'll test the best that we have. He'll put pressure on Tom O'Toole and Marty (Moore), Gareth (Milasinovich) and Jeff (Toomaga-Allen).

“But he'll also be there adding his experience, showing a different way of doing things than the likes of Callum Reid, Eric O'Sullivan and Waz (Andy Warwick). Waz is an accomplished scrummager, but they'll see next level stuff from Rory."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Sutherland in action for the British and Irish Lions. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

McFarland also confirmed that Ulster’s 10 Emerging Ireland players already in South Africa will hook up with the province later in the week.

“All 10 will stay out there and train with us and we’ll make decisions on whether they get to play or not,” he said.

“By the time we play the Lions they will have been out there two and a half weeks, nearly three weeks in 30 degrees plus heat and altitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ulster had their bonus point wrapped up by half time against the Ospreys. Luke Marshall got the first and fourth tries with John Andrew and Same Carter going over in between. John Cooney converted all four.

The Ospreys had a try from Jack Morgan plus a conversion and penalty from Jack Walsh to leave the home side 28-10 up at the break.

Stuart McCloskey, Carter and Marcus Rea went over for second half tries.

Ulster: M Lowry, C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; I Madigan, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, J Andrew, M Moore, A O’Connor (capt), S Carter, N Timoney, J Murphy, D Vermeulen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Replacements: D Moore for Andrew 76 mins, A Warwick for O’Sullivan 52 mins, T O’Toole for Moore 11 mins, F Bradshaw-Ryan for O’Connor 52 mins, Marcus Rea for Vermeulen 61 mins, D Shanahan for Buns 61 mins, B Burns for Madigan 41 mins, A Sexton for McCloskey.

Ospreys: M Nagy, L Morgan, O Watkin, M Collins, K Giles, J Walsh, R-M Williams, G Thomas, D Lake, T Botha, R Davies, H Sutton, W Griffiths, J Morgan, M Morris.

Replacements: S Baldwin for Lake 61 mins, N Smith for Thomas 3 mins, R Henry for Botha 61 mins, J Regan for Griffiths 53 mins, H Deaves for J Morgan 66 mins, R Webb for Giles 70 mins, C Evans for Nagy 61 mins, J Hawkins for Morgan 61 mins.