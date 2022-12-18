Ulster head coach Dan McFarland pictured before the Champions Cup game against La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Irish province fought back from a 29-0 half-time deficit in the behind-closed-doors game to secure two bonus points from the 36-29 reverse.

But with the game moved from Belfast to Dublin on Friday night, McFarland stressed the playing surface on their home ground was playable long before Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My personal opinion is that we were there this morning at 10 o’clock, 9.30, and that pitch was playable.

“I was there the night before and the people there predicted that it was going to be playable.

“The work that the people did, the staff and volunteers, to get that pitch ready was phenomenal under the current circumstances. It was ready.

“We knew it was going to be ready because the weather was predicted to change overnight. But that decision was taken away from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The bottom line is the decision was wrong. It could have been played at Ravenhill.

“There is more to European rugby than a game played between four lines. There’s more than that. It’s an occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re in Thomond playing Toulouse, whether you’re in (Ravenhill) playing against Racing, whether you’re in Welford Road watching Dan Cole win his 300th cap, it’s an occasion.

“It has spirit, it has feeling. If you want to reduce it to the word ‘product’, the ‘product’ is more than just the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To me that should be remembered in the decision making in this sort of thing.”

La Rochelle assistant coach Donnacha Ryan admitted playing with only a handful of people in an empty stadium gave the game a strange atmosphere and added that the reigning champions would look at the discipline issues that allowed Ulster’s second-half fightback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boys adapted really well to the last couple of days, especially to the beginning of the game as well,” said the former Irish international.

“I think we started really good in the first half, really precise, clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad