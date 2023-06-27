The panel is headlined by newcomers in World Cup-winning Springbok, Steven Kitshoff, and former Exeter Chiefs forward Dave Ewers.

Forty senior professionals and five development stars have been named as Ulster look to improve on results from last season where they were beaten in the United Rugby Championship play-offs by Connacht and knocked out of the Champions Cup at the last-16 stage by eventual finalists Leinster.

They’ll be aiming to put an end to their wait for major honours with the 2005/06 Celtic League success remaining their last trophy triumph.

Ulster Rugby head coach Dan McFarland

Ireland international Iain Henderson will captain the squad after signing a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) last week.

“This group of players and support staff have worked extremely hard over the last few years, putting together league performances and results we can be proud of, but there is a bigger goal driving us,” said McFarland. “It’s inevitable there are challenges along the way, but we will be stronger for having come through them together as a collective.

“Our ambition in the new season remains to win silverware, and we have youth and experience from both our Player Pathway and strong signings for the 2023/24 season.

"I look forward to welcoming Steven, Dave and James (French) to Belfast as Ulster men.”

Thirty-four members of the squad have been developed through the Academy set-up or provincial school and club system while Ben Carson (centre), Reuben Crothers (flanker), Conor McKee (scrum-half) and James McCormick (hooker) will all be looking to earn senior debuts after being included on development contracts.