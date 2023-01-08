Ulster have dropped to fourth in the URC table after three defeats in their last four games in the domestic competition.

As they did against Munster last week, Ulster led going into the closing stages after they were awarded a penalty try on 74 minutes which also saw Benetton flanker Giovanni Pettinelli yellow-carded for collapsing the maul.

Even with a numerical disadvantage Rhyno Smith landed a penalty two minutes later to nudge the Italians back in front and Ulster butchered a four on two overlap in the dying seconds near the Benetton try line, giving the home side a scrum with the clock in the red which allowed them to boot the ball into touch and claim victory.

Uster head coach Dan McFarland. (Photo by THIERRY ZOCCOLAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Obviously [I am] very disappointed but proud of the way we came back into it and got two points from it,” said McFarland

“We fought our way back into it and I was really proud of the way the lads did that. We played some nice stuff and put pressure on Benetton in the last 20 minutes and to get those two scores got us into the lead, and we were so close at the end there with a potentially a try in the corner that looked like a deliberate knock-down from them – but it is what it is.

“We gave them too much of a lead and that’s the bottom line. In that first half we made too many errors when we had the ball in play and that’s been very unlike us until the last two games, and in both the last two games we’ve turned the ball over at various stages when we’ve been on attack and that’s given the opportunity for the opposition to go down the other end.”

Ulster now face the daunting task of trying to resurrect their Champions Cup hopes with a trip to defending champions La Rochelle.

Prop Eric O’Sullivan went over for a try on nine minutes. John Cooney converted.

Benetton responded with 17 unanswered points.

Out half Tomas Alboronoz grabbed a try, which he converted. The No.10 also converted winger Onisi Ratave’s touchdown and added a penalty.

Cooney’s penalty reduced the home side’s half-time lead to 17-10.

Alboronoz slotted a drop goal before Rob Herring went over for Ulster. Smith landed a penalty before Juan Ignacio Brex's unconverted try put the hosts 28-15 in front.

A Mike Lowry touchdown and the penalty try put Ulster ahead before Smith’s penalty went over via the upright to seal only a second win for Benetton in 28 meetings with Ulster.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, B Burns, J Cooney, E O’Sullivan, R Herring, J Toomaga-Allen, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), G Jones, S Reffell, N Timoney.