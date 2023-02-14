The tight head prop made an impressive cameo from the bench for Ireland at the weekend as Andy Farrell’s side made it two wins out of two in the Six Nations to stay on course for a Grand Slam.

O’Toole made a few defensive line bursts with ball in hand as Ireland toppled the reigning champions in Dublin – and McFarland, who used to ply his trade in the front row as a player, believes it has been a case of hard work paying off for the 24-year-old.

“I was really pleased for him, he came on with the bit between his teeth, carried the ball a lot, made significant yardage and the team were able to play off the back of his carries,” stated the Ulster head coach. “I think it's been a real gradual process for Tom over the past three or four years.

Tom O'Toole celebrates following Ireland's Six Nations success on Saturday

“Scrummaging, particularly as a tighthead, is learned through experience, some guys are lucky that they land on the rugby planet and 130 kilos and the technique then isn't as important...but Tom's not like that.

“In the last three or four years he's developed in the gym, working really hard in the gym to build his size, build his strength, build his scrum strength.

“Over that period of time we've made sure he's been exposed to situations where he's been able to take on quality teams.

“I remember I put him out there in my first year against Connacht at home when Connacht were at the height of their scrummaging power and Denis Buckley...and he struggled.

“That was a mistake by me but since then Tom has played top-level Champions Cup games and scrummed really well.

“It's his stuff in the loose, that's his superpower, his ability to work hard and get in positions to carry the ball and be extremely physical.

“He doesn't have a slow-down button - Tom, it's full-on, complete commitment.

“Sometimes that's the area he needs to work on, Tom's answer to things is to be aggressive and sometimes it needs to be a bit more smarts.

“But that's improved in his scrummaging, unbelievably so, I really like working with Tom and I'm very proud of what he's achieving.”

McFarland admits it is a balancing act for any prop in the modern game to have the bulk and power to scrum at the top level while trying to be dynamic in the loose.

“Everybody is individual, they work through that, a lot is physical development,” he said. “As a prop you want to get a bit stronger, you want to put on a bit of muscle...unless you're Uini Atonio, then it comes in the box when it's delivered.”

“Tom needs to work on that.

“There's an element of not wanting to take away his super-strength, if Tom went home and ate Frosties all day and got himself up to 130 kilos he's probably not carrying the ball 10 times in 20 minutes...he'd be able to scrum but he might carry it once and then it's hands on knees.

“There's a balance there but good physical shape is good physical shape, so he gets into shape where he can do the job he needs to do...primarily scrummaging.”

O’Toole has been retained in the Ireland squad and will miss Ulster’s trip to Glasgow in the United Rugby Championship on Friday night.

Hooker Tom Stewart and winger Jacob Stockdale have been released by Andy Farrell while Rory Sutherland is expected to return from the Scotland squad.