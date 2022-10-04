Dan Soper backing Ulster to push forward despite injury issues

Hooker Rob Herring left the clash with concussion and will follow return-to-play protocols, while winger Jacob Stockdale will undergo an MRI scan on an ankle injury.

Both are doubtful for the weekend’s URC clash.

Ulster are already missing 10 players to Emerging Ireland’s tour in South Africa, while international duo Ian Henderson and James Hume remain still ruled out.

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper. Pic by Pacemaker.

“It’s a great opportunity for the next guys, isn’t it? That’s always the case,” said Soper, the Ulster assistant coach. “Of course, you don’t like to see guys getting injured and you want players available but it is the nature of the beast and it is a good opportunity for the next guy, like John Andrew who did really well in the 50-60 minutes he got in.

“That’s what you want, you want when guys get that opportunity, you want them to take it.

“It’s the same on the wing, that if Jacob’s ankle is not going to be good enough, then that’s the nature of the beast.”

There was some good news for Ulster as South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen is back in the squad after returning from the Rugby Championship.

“The medics and everyone have been giving him a once over, Duane has been in and it’s been great to see him,” said Soper. “He’s going to get into training today (Tuesday) and we’ll establish what part he’ll play over the weekend.

“It’s magnificent even for the new crop of Academy guys that are about the place.

“The likes of young Lorcan McLoughlin, who was so impressive on the weekend for Queen’s, getting the opportunity to train with Duane this week will be pretty awesome for him...same for all those young fellas.

“It’s great to have him back.”

Soper believes the defeat by Leinster has given the squad perspective.

“We’re at such an early part of the year so it’s a bit odd to have as big a game as that, that early in the year when both teams are pretty loaded,” said Soper. “We haven’t played Leinster that loaded very often.

“Actually, it’s been really good for us to give us that measure of things that we need to get better at.

“This time of year we’re really trying to layer and develop our own game...where are we at.

“We know we can get close to Leinster and we’re not far away.

“But we’ve got to keep getting better if we’re going to beat them when we play again later in the year.”

The Kiwi is expecting a similar challenge from the Ospreys as the one Leinster posed.

“They are a big, physical team,” he said. “They have got off to a good start.

“And they were pretty impressive at the weekend.

“Our message continues at this time of the year.

“We need to keep building and developing our game.

“That’s really what we are chasing from week to week.

“Looking at ourselves, yes, of course, we have looked at Ospreys and we know what they are going to bring at this stage of the year.”