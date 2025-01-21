Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ulster Rugby Assistant Coach Dan Soper will take on a new role as the province’s Development and Transition Coach at the end of this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old will concentrate on maximising the development of senior players, in addition to driving the successful transition of Academy talent into the Senior side.

New-Zealander Soper has a background of developing talent after coaching success at club level with Ballynahinch RFC and Banbridge RFC, and leading Royal Belfast Academical Institution to three Danske Bank Schools’ Cup titles in a row between 2015 and 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also work alongside coaches in his role across the domestic game, helping to drive player development in Ulster’s clubs and schools.

Ulster Rugby Assistant Coach Dan Soper

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “This new position is an integral part of our three-year high-performance strategy going forward, as it’s vital that our standout players reach their maximum potential to compete at the highest level.

“Dan’s new role will also be important in supporting our network of domestic coaches throughout the province in clubs and schools.

“With his experience in the schools game and passion for nurturing exciting talent, Dan will play a key part in building upon further opportunities and collaboration for the betterment of rugby across the province.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our focus is to have a steady pipeline of indigenous players coming through who can compete technically, tactically and physically with the demands of the modern game and Dan is fully aligned to achieving this goal.”

Soper joined the Senior Men’s coaching team ahead of the 2018/19 season, initially as Skills Coach before becoming an Assistant Coach.