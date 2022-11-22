After years of being overlooked by Ireland, McCloskey started all three wins for Andy Farrell’s side in November.

And he has firmly put himself in contention to start in the Six Nations and book a seat on the plane to France for next year’s World Cup.

After his exploits in Dublin over the last month McCloskey will take a well-earned rest as Ulster return to United Rugby Championship action with a game against Zebre at Kingspan Stadium on Friday night.

“I think everyone from Ulster has loved seeing it, we know how good he's been for us but you also know that in Ireland, the guys that have played for the last three or four years, (Garry) Ringrose, (Robbie) Henshaw, Bundee Aki, have done a pretty good job,” said Soper. “It's been a tough one for Stu to take over the years, he's got his opportunity and it's been awesome.

“We've all enjoyed seeing him at that level.

"He was unfortunate in that South African game where he started so brilliantly.

“He's been really good and shown he's more than a handful at that level as well.

“I think with Stu, he's always had that (skillset), it was one thing that stood out to me when I came in.”

“Having watched him from the side-lines or on TV, I probably didn't appreciate how good his skills were but it was probably just the job he was being asked to do.

“He's made that release pass out the back a bit of a trademark, he's so effective at it.

“His skill level is phenomenal and sometimes because you see such a big man and he's so good at carrying and winning the gain line, that becomes the focus when his skills are as good as any of our backs.

“That's a hell of a combination.

"He can go over you but he has the subtlety to go round you with his pass.

“It's something he works hard on but he has a great skill level.”

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is ruled out of Friday night after getting injured against the All Blacks.

