The 23-year-old backrow has already won five turnovers this season including a match-saving one with the last play of the game against the Bulls at Kingspan Stadium.

The former RBAI pupil has played 238 minutes out of a possible 240 in the United Rugby Championship this season and has a tackle success rate of 96 per cent after only missing two out of 47 attempts, making him the top tackler in the United Rugby Championship.

McCann is putting his good early-season form down to meticulous preparation on the training pitch.

Ulster’s David McCann ahead of the United Rugby Championship date with Munster on Friday at Kingspan Stadium. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

“It’s something I have worked on and the best way I’ve found to work on it is to ask people who are really good at it, are better than me at it,” said the former Ireland age-grade captain. “Marcus Rea, for example, he’s technically so good so it’s just picking people like that, their brains and when you’re in the moment it’s making good decisions.

“I wouldn’t be able to survive as many clear-outs as Marcus so mine is more about making good decisions because I wouldn’t be as strong over the ball...so, it’s working on that and then each week trying to improve.

“Marcus is just very good at getting into that position and he’s strong in that position, I’m maybe not as natural at getting into it...I’m working on it, it’s improving so I just need to keep going.”

McCann also prefects his technique with the Ulster coaching staff.

“So, there’ll be opportunities for individual preparation which is free to focus on whatever skill you’re focusing on so that would be a chance to grab Roddy (Grant, forwards coach) and do that or before training each day with ‘Newbs’ (Craig Newby, skills coach).

“It’s over to you when you want to do it...at the moment I would be doing just a little bit with Marcus the odd time but my focus hasn’t been to actually go through it on a weekly basis, my breakdown skills with Roddy...but the opportunity is always there.

“Last week we had a focus as a team at the breakdown both sides of the ball so that was the main focus going into the game.

“It changes week-on-week what you’re doing, your individual skills and your individual focus going into the game.”

McCann is looking forward to taking on reigning league champions Munster at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night.

“Munster it’s going to be physical, it’s going to be competitive and I think we showed at the weekend that we’re up for that, we’re ready for that challenge,” he said. “So it’s just about focusing on our game and then allowing ourselves to be in positions to be physical and challenge them on the gain line.”

Both sides have their Ireland World Cup players available.

“That’s what you want, you want to be playing against the best in Ireland, the best in the world,” said McCann. “So, hopefully, they are playing from a personal point of view and I get the chance to challenge myself.